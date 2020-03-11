Don't Throw Out Prepaid Debit Cards When They're Done

Reminder: These Are The Worst Super Funds, According To APRA

If you were gifted a prepaid debit card at any point this year you may want to reconsider throwing them out when you finally decide to de-clutter your wallet, instead save the card even when its balance is spent.

Apartment Therapy offers a couple of situations in which the used-up card would be helpful, or even necessary:

First of all, if you end up getting a refund or rebate for your purchase, it may go directly onto the card before you have a chance to ask the merchant to process things otherwise. If the card is gone, so is your refund.

You can also use the empty card as a dummy card for signing up for free trials. Lots of free trials automatically kick in with a monthly or annual charge once your try-out is over. Sure, you can set calendar reminders for yourself to cancel the service, but signing up with an unchargeable card is good insurance.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

