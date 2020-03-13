The House The NBN Forgot

Does This Viral Hack Actually Revive Dried-Out Markers?

Kids these days love two things: TikTok and school supplies.

That’s why we decided to test this TikTok hack from user @g.westtt. In the video, he takes a (mostly) dry Expo marker, ties it to a rope-like lanyard, and spins it around while shouting “Gravityyyyyyy!”

In principle, this hack seems like it would work. The centrifugal force should coax the ink from deep in the marker cartridge out to the tip. But does it work in practice? Or did this TikTok’er just switch out to a new, fully inked marker between takes? For matters like these, the Hack or Wack team (which is just two people) is on the case...the pencil case, that is. (Or, you know, pen case.) 

