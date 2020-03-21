Do This Workout At Home, No Equipment Needed

Yeah, my gym is closed too. So here’s a brand new workout you can do without any fitness equipment at all. We’ve got five strength-based moves here that, together, will help to build strength in every part of your body:

Lunges (quads, hamstrings, glutes)

One-leg glute-bridges (glutes, hamstrings, core)

Inchworm to plank or push-up (chest, arms, core)

Duffel bag rows (upper back, arms)

Chair dips (arms, chest)

You’ll need a chair for the dips, and a bag or bucket for the duffel bag rows (or get creative with anything heavy you have around the house.)

The first time you try this workout, aim to just feel it out and do each move for as many repetitions as feels comfortably hard.

If you find it challenging to do 5 or 10 reps of each move, then structure your session as a strength workout. Do three sets of 5-10 reps of each exercise, resting as long as necessary between moves for you to feel ready to go again.

Or if these moves feel pretty easy, do this as a timed workout. Do each move for 30 seconds, resting 10 seconds before moving on, and work through the circuit of five moves as many times as you like. Five rounds, with a full minute’s rest at the end of each round, will take you just about 20 minutes. Give it a try and let us know how you like it!