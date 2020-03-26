Do This Dumbbell Workout From Home

Loved our last at-home workout but want to make use of those dumbbells you snagged before the pandemic? Here are five more moves that will work with whatever weights you have at home. Water bottles or soup cans are better than nothing, but if you have a pair of real weights, you’re golden.

Together, these moves make a full body workout:

Bulgarian split squats (quads and glutes)

Curl and press - 1 curl + 2 presses (arms and shoulders)

Single leg deadlift (hamstrings and back)

Floor press (chest and arms)

Plank rows (upper back, arms, and core)

Ideally you’ll do each exercise for three sets of ten reps (or ten reps each side, for the single sided moves). If your dumbbells are light, do as many reps as necessary to make the workout challenging.