Do These Prison-Style Exercises At Home

You can get fit by running outdoors, or by exercising at a fancy gym, but in the end all your muscles care about is that they got to contract a bunch of times. Need a workout you can do when you’re stuck in one place with no gear? Ask a former prisoner.
Coss Marte mastered the no-equipment workout while serving time in a 9x6 prison cell, and now teaches those moves at ConBody. In this video, he’ll show you five exercises you can do in any space: push-ups, mountain climbers, sit-and-stands, squat thrusts, and squat jumps. String them together in a circuit for a full-body workout.
It's the perfect no-equipment workout for any of us couped up in the house during the times of corona.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
What You Can And Can't Do During Australia's Coronavirus Shutdown
New restrictions have been announced across Australian states and territories changing daily routines for millions around the country. While some measures are clear, a number of us still aren't sure exactly what we can and can't do in the times of coronavirus.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink