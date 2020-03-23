Deep Clean One Neglected Part Of Your Kitchen Each Week

Photo: Shutterstock

Given that you’re likely spending a little extra time cooking these days, it’s possible that you’ve noticed a few dingy, neglected areas of your kitchen that could use some love and attention. I am not suggesting you spend all of your socially isolated hours scrubbing your oven, but picking a small kitchen betterment project each week will make the room a more pleasant place to be.

Completing one kitchen project a week has helped me feel a little less anxious and stir crazy, and has also visibly brightened my kitchen, a room I was already spending a lot of time in, but am now spending even more. So far I have cleaned the tops of my built-ins, wiped down the top of my fridge, and reorganised my pantry (which I had to do anyway to fit all of the beans and pasta). It’s important to pick a project that seems at least a little bit enjoyable—like reorganising your bar cart so it’s aesthetically pleasing, or throwing away a bunch of expired salad dressings—and avoid those that fill you with dread. Potential projects include, but are not limited to:

Cleaning out the junk drawer

Washing your garbage can (surprisingly rewarding)

Shining your sink

Cleaning that gross spot behind the kitchen faucet

Culling your mug collection

Reorganising your mass of pots and pans

Tossing old pint glasses

Cleaning your oven

The point is to gradually make your kitchen a better place without stressing about it. If you’re going to be cooking as much as you think you are, you might as well make where you cook a pleasant place to be.