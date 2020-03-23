What Is Sour Beer And How Is It Made?

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Deep Clean One Neglected Part Of Your Kitchen Each Week

Photo: Shutterstock

Given that you’re likely spending a little extra time cooking these days, it’s possible that you’ve noticed a few dingy, neglected areas of your kitchen that could use some love and attention. I am not suggesting you spend all of your socially isolated hours scrubbing your oven, but picking a small kitchen betterment project each week will make the room a more pleasant place to be.

Completing one kitchen project a week has helped me feel a little less anxious and stir crazy, and has also visibly brightened my kitchen, a room I was already spending a lot of time in, but am now spending even more. So far I have cleaned the tops of my built-ins, wiped down the top of my fridge, and reorganised my pantry (which I had to do anyway to fit all of the beans and pasta). It’s important to pick a project that seems at least a little bit enjoyable—like reorganising your bar cart so it’s aesthetically pleasing, or throwing away a bunch of expired salad dressings—and avoid those that fill you with dread. Potential projects include, but are not limited to:

  • Cleaning out the junk drawer

  • Washing your garbage can (surprisingly rewarding)

  • Shining your sink

  • Cleaning that gross spot behind the kitchen faucet

  • Culling your mug collection

  • Reorganising your mass of pots and pans

  • Tossing old pint glasses

  • Cleaning your oven

The point is to gradually make your kitchen a better place without stressing about it. If you’re going to be cooking as much as you think you are, you might as well make where you cook a pleasant place to be.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

android apps communications feature fitness google-play internet lifehacker-pack music photos podcasts saga smartphone software tablet videos

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Which Android app is worth a spot on your new smartphone or tablet? Trying to find the very best of the best is a challenging process, because there are millions of apps to pick from on the Google Play Store. Even if you just scan Google’s “top free” or “top paid” list on a daily basis, you’ll miss out on a lot of digital gems. Allow us to help you out with some of our favourites for Android.
au coronavirus covid-19 feature maps tracking

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Spreading faster than the coronavirus outbreak itself is the wealth of information about it. Despite there being plenty available, our understanding of the virus and its spread has been changing more rapidly than we can manage regular updates for. This is best shown with Australia's own case count. While it's provided through the federal health department, it's not being updated as quickly as others so figures soon become outdated. If you want to know how many confirmed coronavirus cases there are in Australia, here are some of the best sources to check.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles