Coronavirus Symptoms: The Signs To Watch Out For

China's coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally. While the new virus is still being studied by health authorities around the globe, here are the chief symptoms, as outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Coronavirus symptoms
While the virus is still being studied, there are a number of common symptoms being displayed by those who've been infected. WHO says typical symptoms include:
- Respiratory symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Breathing difficulties
In more serious cases, symptoms can also include:
- Pneumonia
- severe acute respiratory syndrome
- Kidney failure
How To Avoid Being Infected With Coronavirus [Updated]
The coronavirus has now been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The virus, which originally broke out in China, has now been linked to 361 deaths with more than 17,000 confirmed infections in China alone. Closer to home, 12 people in Australia are now confirmed to have caught the virus. Authorities are urging people not to panic, but there are some simple steps you can take to prevent its spread.
How is it any different from other flus or colds?
If you read the symptoms list and though it sounds like every cold or flu you've ever had, you're not wrong. WHO itself acknowledges the symptoms are quite typical of other viruses and even some bad colds.
"People with 2019-nCoV infection, the flu, or a cold typically develop respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose. Even though many symptoms are alike, they are caused by different viruses. Because of their similarities, it can be difficult to identify the disease based on symptoms alone. That’s why laboratory tests are required to confirm if someone has 2019-nCoV," WHO said.
What should I do if I have Coronavirus?
Here's the official advice from WHO:
"As always, WHO recommends that people who have a cough, fever and difficulty breathing should seek medical care early. Patients should inform health care providers if they have travelled in the 14 days before they developed symptoms, or if they have been in close contact with someone with who has been sick with respiratory symptoms."
NSW Health revealed on 5 February only four cases had been confirmed in the state with 35 patients being tested but that 300 had already shown up as negative. It's hard for authorities to give people clearer guidance on when you should suspect coronavirus, other than those who might have been in contact with someone who's been confirmed to have it or if they've recently visited the epicentre in China, Wuhan.
Until then, you can use the hotlines available in Australia if you suspect you could be affected before making the trip to the local hospital. If you do determine you need to get checked out, ensure you call up your local healthcare provider first to make sure you follow any quarantine guidelines.
Here's Australia's Hotlines For Coronavirus Advice
The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). In Australia, only nine cases have been confirmed and there's been no evidence of human-to-human transmission. If you're concerned you might be affected by the virus, however, a number of hotlines have been set up in addition to websites. Here are the numbers you can call.
Now here's the weird thing... I just got back from Japan (with Narita airport packed to the gills with Chinese), so it wasn't unthinkable that when I got sick the day after getting home, it could possibly have been the hip and trendy new beer virus.
But regardless of having a whole bunch of symptoms, it appears the only ones that hospitals and GPs are interested in is fever.
If you have other symptoms, but you don't have a fever, apparently you probably don't have coronavirus. (Or rather... aren't symptomatic from it. Could be carrying it but without symptoms caused by it specifically. Blah blah, technicalities...)
I'm surprised this isn't being mentioned more. Maybe they're hoping for more voluntary self-reports without wanting to rule any cases out based on the lack of symptoms?