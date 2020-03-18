Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Chickpeas Make A Surprisingly Good Tuna Salad Substitute

There is no denying that the chickpea is the shining star of the vegetarian substitution world. It makes a great fritter, its liquid can take the place of egg whites and it makes an excellent tuna-like salad.

Photo by thebittenword.com.

Chickpeas provide the texture and a slightly meaty, savoury flavour, but to get that ocean-y hint, The Kitchn combines the processed beans with umeboshi vinegar, which has a "seafood like flavour". (If you want to further up the "chicken of the sea" factor, you can also crumble some nori in there.)

This is mixed with mayo, celery, mustard and a few other seasonings and combined in a food processor until spreadable, after which it can be enjoyed however you like to eat tuna salad. (I hear bread is the usual vessel, but I've always like mine with apple slices.)

Recipe: Chickpea of the Sea "Vegetarian Tuna Fish" Sandwiches [The Kitchn]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles