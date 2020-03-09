Can A Baby-Wipe Lid Really Keep Your Chips Fresh?

Here at Hack or Wack, we love testing hacks from the youth’s favourite platform, TikTok. But it turns out TikTok has some older content producers contributing their best life hacks, too.

So we decided to test this tip from the so-called “Life Hacks with Granny.” In the video, Granny removes the lid from a pack of baby wipes and sticks it on a bag of potato chips. She unceremoniously hacks into the centre of the bag, and reseals the attached lid.

But is this “hack” any easier than just clipping the bag shut? (Or, better yet, folding it over?). Well there is only one way to find out, and it involves bags of variously flavoured potato chips, several packages of wipes, and a couple knives. Grab your chips, pull up a seat to find out our latest verdict while you have “a lot of fun,” according to Granny.