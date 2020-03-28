Call This Hotline For Coronavirus Questions Instead Of 911

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Emergency dispatchers are overwhelmed with calls right now. Between coronavirus patients and a variety of “regular” emergencies, call volumes are breaking records. New York City, for instance, reported receiving 6,500 medical emergency calls in a single day—the highest since 2001.

That’s why it’s vitally important to skip calling 911 with concerns about the coronavirus unless there’s a true medical emergency.

If you have questions or want to find out where you can be tested for COVID-19, call 478-292-6843 instea. That number will connect you to your state’s coronavirus hotline.

(You can also find the information for your state’s hotline and other resources here.)

The hotline is a function of While at Home, a clearinghouse for information specific to the coronavirus pandemic. There, you can find resources for parents, educators, caregivers, medical professionals—even tips for those seeking exercise strategies.

While at Home also provides an extensive, easy-to-read list of coronavirus myths and facts, with links to further resources if you want to learn more.

