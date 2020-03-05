Buy A Refurbished 2017 Or 2018 MacBook Pro For $610 Today

There’s an incredible deal on refurbished 2017 and 2018 MacBook Pros on Amazon’s Woot site for today and today only. The pre-owned models are on sale at drastic price cuts—$US600 ($907) to $US900 ($1,360) off the full retail prices, and hundreds of dollars cheaper than Apple’s refurbished models.
Each MacBook Pro has been certified refurbished by the Woot, and while that’s not the same as buying from Apple’s certified refurbished resellers, each of Woot’s MacBooks are at least backed by a limited warranty in case something doesn’t work right or gets damaged in shipping (90 days for the 2017 models and 1 year for the 2018 models). These MacBooks will ship in a basic white box rather than the standard MacBook retail packaging, but each purchase includes all the necessary cables and components you’d get from a new model. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.
Woot’s MacBook Pro refurb sale will last until 10 p.m. Pacific Time or as long as supplies last.
Refurbished 2017 MacBook Pros (2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM)
-
13-inch MacBook Pro with 128GB internal storage: $US679.99 ($1,028) ($US620 ($937) off)
-
13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB internal storage: $US789.99 ($1,194) ($US710 ($1,073) off)
Refurbished 2018 MacBook Pros
-
13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: $US979.99 ($1,481) ($US820 ($1,239) off)
-
13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage: $US1,079.99 ($1,632) ($US920 ($1,391) off)
-
15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.2GHz Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: $US1,489.99 ($2,252) ($US910 ($1,376) off)
