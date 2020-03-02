Five Great Netflix Shows You Probably Haven't Seen

Image: Supplied

Netflix continues to churn out more and more original content than ever before so it's inevitable you'll miss a few great shows from time to time. Here are five underrated, little-seen titles from last year that you need to add to your binge list.

Once upon a time, your Netflix "watch later" list might've been a cute five-or-so shows long. The amount of content coming out of the service has since ballooned to unimaginable levels. A copious number of new series are added every month, each packed with multiple 40-minute episodes. RIP, our free time.

Cancel Your Weekend Plans: Netflix Shows Are Cool Again Netflix is adding some great original content tonight, including the highly anticipated second season of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. There's also the star-studded drama Unicorn Store, the historical epic Roman Empire: Caligula and a spiritual successor to David Attenborough's Planet Earth series; Our Planet. (And that's just the cream of the crop!) Read more

With that in mind, here are a few great Netflix shows that probably fell under your radar. As the adage goes, choose quality over quantity!

Image: Netflix

The show's title already encapsulates everything you could ever want or need in a show but in case it's not enough, Love, Death & Robots offers more. An anthology series based on the title's words, the show certainly drives home the punk aspect of 'cyberpunk'. It's loud, it's brazen and it's only going to take around three hours to finish the whole thing... if you can.

Image: Netflix

If what you've really been missing in your recently watched catalogue is a hilarious coming-of-age tale tinged with strong Northern Irish accents, Derry Girls is your fix. It focuses on the lives of teenagers as they grow up in one of the most tumultuous moments of in Irish and British history. (Technically, this one came out in 2018 but it's second season was released this year and it's just as shrewd and unfiltered.)

Image: Netflix

Who doesn't love a good heartwarming story about street food? Luckily, there's a whole series about it on Netflix, aptly titled Street Food. You'll get to see the most delicious, successful street food outlets in Japan's Osaka, Philippines' Cebu as well as Taiwan's Chiayi City. Pro Tip: It's excruciating to watch on an empty stomach so make sure you've been adequately fed.

Image: Netflix

Why make a boring show all about winning when you can go through the motions of something way more familiar and common to us all: losing. Netflix's docuseries focuses on the phenomenon of losing and while it sounds like it would be hilarious, it focuses more on heartwarming tales about the tragedy of completely failing in sporting events. It's a good option if you're needing a bit of inspiration after a rough time.

Image: Supplied

Following the life of a woman who moonlights as a dominatrix and her ex-boyfriend, now an out gay man, who assists and bodyguards her, Bonding is the dark sex comedy you never knew you needed. It also features The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, which is always a good sign.