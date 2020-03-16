Avoid Missed Calls With Google's New 'Ring Gradually' Feature For Pixel

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

In a perfect world, I’d leave my phone on vibrate all the time. Nothing against my fun ringtone; I just find it more pleasant to feel a buzz when someone is calling than get blasted with some song. Thanks to a new update from Google, however, I can have both—on my Pixel, at least.

According to Android Police, Google has quietly launched a new “Ring Gradually” feature that allows your Pixel to start vibrating whenever you receive a call. If you can’t feel it, or are ignoring it, your phone will slowly start to turn up your ringtone until you answer. It’s a tiny little tweak, but I love how it bridges the gap between these two worlds: those who want buzzing and those who want to blast their favourite 90s alt-rock song every time they get a call.

The only thing I’m uncertain about is which Pixels get to play with this new feature. It works on the Pixel 4, for sure, and I’ve seen it on my Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3a. I presume a Pixel 2 is probably out, but I haven’t been able to confirm that one way or the other.

To set up the feature, pull up your Pixel’s Settings app and tap on Sound. From there, tap on Vibrate for calls, which opens up to the following screen:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Tap on “Vibrate first then ring gradually” to do just that. It’s a simple little adjustment, but I can’t get enough of it.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • nodo @nodo

    I checked and it's available for my pixel xl. Thanks for the tip.

    0
  • finishedlast @finishedlast

    The setting was right where you'd said it'd be on my Pixel 2 XL.

    0
  • MJCD @michael_debyl

    This may be new to native/pixel but is a very common feature on MOST decent phones.

    About as far from a "feature" as you can get

    1
    • Altered Stu Guest

      I have never seen this feature on any phone I've used.

      0
    • Ahkeem Jesse Brooking Guest

      Which phones are you referring to?

      0
      • MJCD @michael_debyl

        Should be in most any Android 7, 8 or 10 device unless your vendor "customized" it for some reason.

        0
  • Beccykate Guest

    Just set it on my pixel 2. Thanks

    0
  • Miles Morgan Guest

    Works on standard Pixel 2 also

    0
  • mcored @mcored

    I am not sure if this works as advertised. I enabled this setting. The phone is in Vibrate mode, however, when a call came, the phone did not start gradually ringing.

    0

