Androids With MediaTek Chips Need This Month's Security Update ASAP

While everyone should always grab the latest security updates for their Androids whenever possible, you’re going to want to pay extra-special attention to this month’s update, and grab it immediately, if your device has any MediaTek chips on the inside.

To make the process a little easier, here’s a list of affected devices courtesy of XDA-Developers, where the MediaTek security exploit was initially discovered. (More on that in a bit.) There are 93 devices in all; if yours isn’t on this list, or you want to double-check that you’re affected, you can see if these ADB commands successfully run on your device. If so, your MediaTek chip could be exploited to give an attacker root access to your device.

As for that list:

Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A30 Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A40 Alba tablet series Alcatel 1 5033 series Alcatel 1C Alcatel 3L (2018) 5034 series Alcatel 3T 8 Alcatel A5 LED 5085 series Alcatel A30 5049 series Alcatel Idol 5 Alcatel/TCL A1 A501DL Alcatel/TCL LX A502DL Alcatel Tetra 5041C Amazon Fire 7 2019 — up to Fire OS 6.3.1.2 build 0002517050244 only Amazon Fire HD 8 2016 — up to Fire OS 5.3.6.4 build 626533320 only Amazon Fire HD 8 2017 — up to Fire OS 5.6.4.0 build 636558520 only Amazon Fire HD 8 2018 — up to Fire OS 6.3.0.1 only Amazon Fire HD 10 2017 — up to Fire OS 5.6.4.0 build 636558520 only Amazon Fire HD 10 2019 — up to Fire OS 7.3.1.0 only Amazon Fire TV 2 — up to Fire OS 5.2.6.9 only ASUS ZenFone Max Plus X018D ASUS ZenPad 3s 10 Z500M ASUS ZenPad Z3xxM(F) MT8163-based series Barnes & Noble NOOK Tablet 7″ BNTV450 & BNTV460 Barnes & Noble NOOK Tablet 10.1″ BNTV650 Blackview A8 Max Blackview BV9600 Pro (Helio P60) BLU Life Max BLU Life One X BLU R1 series BLU R2 LTE BLU S1 BLU Tank Xtreme Pro BLU Vivo 8L BLU Vivo XI BLU Vivo XL4 Bluboo S8 BQ Aquaris M8 CAT S41 Coolpad Cool Play 8 Lite Dragon Touch K10 Echo Feeling Gionee M7 HiSense Infinity H12 Lite Huawei GR3 TAG-L21 Huawei Y5II Huawei Y6II MT6735 series Lava Iris 88S Lenovo C2 series Lenovo Tab E8 Lenovo Tab2 A10-70F LG K8+ (2018) X210ULMA (MTK) LG K10 (2017) LG Tribute Dynasty LG X power 2/M320 series (MTK) LG Xpression Plus 2/K40 LMX420 series Lumigon T3 Meizu M5c Meizu M6 Meizu Pro 7 Plus Nokia 1 Nokia 1 Plus Nokia 3 Nokia 3.1 Nokia 3.1 Plus Nokia 5.1 Nokia 5.1 Plus/X5 Onn 7″ Android tablet Onn 8″ & 10″ tablet series (MT8163) OPPO A5s OPPO F5 series/A73 — Android 8.x only OPPO F7 series — Android 8.x only OPPO F9 series — Android 8.x only Oukitel K12 Protruly D7 Realme 1 Sony Xperia C4 Sony Xperia C5 series Sony Xperia L1 Sony Xperia L3 Sony Xperia XA series Sony Xperia XA1 series Southern Telecom Smartab ST1009X (MT8167) TECNO Spark 3 series Umidigi F1 series Umidigi Power Wiko Ride Wiko Sunny Wiko View3 Xiaomi Redmi 6/6A series ZTE Blade A530 ZTE Blade D6/V6 ZTE Quest 5 Z3351S

Screenshot: David Murphy

You’ll want to make sure your device is running Google’s March 2020 security update as soon as it’s available for your device, because the MediaTek-su exploit, as it’s known, allows an attacker to obtain root access to your device simply by running a script. That doesn’t sound like that scary of an issue on paper, but a post from XDA-Developers explains why it’s a big deal:

...the typical way to achieve root access on an Android device is to first unlock the bootloader, which disables verification of the boot partition. Once the bootloader is unlocked, the user can introduce a superuser binary to the system and also a superuser management app to control which processes have access to root. Unlocking the bootloader is intentionally disabling one of the key security features on the device, which is why the user has to explicitly allow it to happen by typically enabling a toggle in Developer Options and then issuing an unlock command to the bootloader. With MediaTek-su, however, the user does not have to unlock the bootloader to get root access. Instead, all they have to do is copy a script to their device and execute it in shell. The user isn’t the only one that can do this, though. Any app on your phone can copy the MediaTek-su script to their private directory and then execute it to gain root access in shell.

The one weakness of MediaTek-su isn’t much of one; a malicious app would have to set up a script that runs every time you power up your device, as rebooting your Android removes the temporary root privileges. Still, that shouldn’t be difficult for a savvy attacker to overcome, and an app that has root access to your device has basically nullified its security protections. Not only can it grant itself all the permissions it wants without your input or confirmation, but it can install any apps it wants to in the background of your device without you ever knowing about them.

To put it another way: When an app you don’t want on your device suddenly has root access to your device, it can make your Android life hell. All the technical details are fascinating, if you feel like digging into XDA-Developers’ article, but the end result is the same: Check for and install the monthly Android security update as soon as you can. Pull up Settings, tap on System, and look for the option for updating your Android, which might be obvious or buried under an Advanced menu (depending on your device).