How To Watch The NRL and AFL In 2020 – Two Of The Only Live Sports In The World

Despite the looming threat of coronavirus in Australia, the NRL and AFL games are still going ahead albeit without a crowd.

With a huge number of live sports around the world cancelled, such as the NBA, the NRL and AFL are some of the only live sports available to watch. Plus, with many Australians in self-isolation in their homes, there's no doubt a spot of footy will help break up the monotony.

The AFL Premiership kicks off with the first game of Round 1 at 7.40pm on Thursday, March 19, with Richmond vs. Carlton. Click here for the full AFL 2020 fixture. The NRL started its Premiership season on Thursday, March 12 with the Eels and Bulldogs. On March 19, Round 2 kicks off between the Bulldogs and Cowboys with no spectators. Click here for the full NRL 2020 fixture.

How to watch the NRL and AFL online in 2020

You can tune in for the NRL and AFL games using Foxtel's sport app, Kayo, and avoid forking out for a full Foxtel subscription. You can download Kayo and sign up for the basic or premium membership, for $25 or $35 a month respectively. The only difference is for $10 more a month, you will be able to watch the footy on three screens instead of two.

Either way, it's cheaper than Foxtel's sports packages, which start at $59 a month, unless you have good negotiating skills.

If you are new to Kayo, you will get a free 14-day trial to take you through the starting games of the season.

You can also stream three games per week – Thursday night, Friday night and Sunday – for free on Nine's app, 9Now. It's here, you can also watch all the finals – including the grand final – without paying a cent.

How to watch NRL on free-to-air TV

If you still have an antenna in your house, you're in luck. Once again, the NRL will be broadcast on Channel Nine. The network will also be broadcasting a range of footy shows to compliment the season.

As with all of Nine's coverage, it will only be a game on Thursday night, Friday night and Sunday. In the last five rounds of the season, you can also catch an extra Saturday night game. Plus, Nine has every single finals game including the grand final.

How to watch AFL on free-to-air TV

The AFL is aired by Channel 7 across Australia, with different games being aired to suit different regions. For example, all Giants and Swans games are shown on Channel 7's 7Mate and 7HD channels in Sydney. To work out if you can catch your team's game on free-to-air via 7Mate, Channel 7 or 7HD, head over to the AFL's broadcast guide for details.

How to watch NRL overseas

If you are overseas and want to tune in, you can also use the Watch NRL subscription app. It will allow you to access all games from outside of Australia live and on demand.

How to watch the AFL overseas

Just like the NRL overseas subscription, you can get the Watch AFL subscription app for all of those stuck on the other side of the world.

