Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

Add Cold Brew To Your Smoothie

Image: Shutterstock

One problem a smoothie noob might notice is that they need to add way more liquid than they initially thought. Add too little, and you end up with a fruit sludge—a tasty fruit sludge, but a sludge nonetheless.

In an effort to make that smoothie actually drinkable, you’ll probably turn to milk or juice, but each come with their own added problems. Milk has a tendency to make things, well, milky—not exactly the refreshing smoothie texture you want after a sweaty workout. Too much juice will turn that already sugar-heavy beverage into a sugar bomb. Straight-up water is fine, but allow me to propose a much better alternative: cold brew.

Cold brew’s slickness brings a pleasant, uniform pourability to the smoothie, and the typically strong flavour melts into the background. You’ll taste something, but against stronger flavours like banana and the brightness of berries, the cold brew merely expands the overall flavour spectrum, adding a deep, dark je ne sais quoi. To say nothing of the pleasant zing of caffeine cold brew offers, of course.

To keep yourself from vibrating out of your own skin, I recommend using a mix of milk (I prefer oat or almond, but you do you) and cold brew as the liquid base for your next smoothie—a few glugs of each should do the trick.

(Bonus hack! If you’re adding protein powder to your smoothie, add the cold brew, milk, and a banana to the bottom of the blender with your protein first and pulse the mixture into a slurry. This creates a nice base for the smoothie, helping the protein dissolve a little better before you add in all the other junk.)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
au driving headphones is-it-legal laws music video-feature

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles