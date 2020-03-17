Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

62 Food Names You're Probably Mispronouncing

Image: Getty Images

There is no "ch" or "sh" sound in bruschetta. Hummus rhymes with "doofus". And croissant definitely doesn't have an audible "t". These are just some of the famous-food pronunciations that people regularly screw up. (Don't get us started on "gyro".)

Fortunately, it's not too late to education your tongue while tantalising your taste buds. This handy infographic explains all the mistakes you've been making in restaurants - and how to correct them.

The graphic below was put together by The Holiday Place in a bid to help English-speaking overseas travellers. However, the information is just as helpful when you're ordering foreign food off a local menu. (Unless your waiter is ignorant, that is - I was once tersely corrected after saying 'bruschetta' properly. Tch, eh?)

In addition to food, the infographic also contains a bunch of alcoholic beverages. Commit them to memory and never feel nervous about ordering a Lillet wine again.

19 Foods Australians Always Mispronounce

Food, glorious, food. Not only is it so damn tasty, it can also introduce you to new flavours, cultures and words. Unfortunately, the Australian tongue is known for being lazy so sadly, the names of many foods, most from different cultures, are butchered beyond repair. Let's take a look at some of the worst instances.

Read more

[Via The Holiday Place]

Comments

  • zak @zak

    1. What idiot makes a list like this and sorts it by country of origin?
    2. Hummus rhymes with "doofus". It really doesn't.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles