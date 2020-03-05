5 Australian Productivity Podcasts You Need To Listen To

Image: Getty Images

We listen to podcasts for all sorts of reasons. For me, the focus is on two things: learning and entertainment. One of the topics I really love listening to and learning more about is productivity. How can we be more productive so that we spend more time doing the things we love and less on the things we loathe. It turns out, there are quite a few Aussies out there sharing their wisdom on these topics. Here are five Australian productivity podcasts you should listen to.

1. How I Work

Hosted by Amantha Imber, this locally-made podcast features interviews with senior execs, consultants, psychologists and other experts. Some episodes are longer, between 30 and 60 minutes while others are short, sub-10 minute excerpts featuring specific tips and tricks. My favourite recent episode was an excerpt from an interview with Marcus Buckingham and the reason seeking a work/life balance is a useless concept.

2. The Hospopreneurs Podcast

The hospitality industry is tough. But host James Henderson talks to people inside the industry and looks at the lessons they can teach. While it may be tempting to sideline this because of its focus on one industry, the podcast is filled with advice and insight that is valuable across a range of different spheres.

3. Lady Startup

Hosted by Rachel Corbett from Mamamia, chats with female entrepreneurs about their journey. While not strictly about productivity, there's a lot to learn about starting a new business and moving from startup to scale up top sustained business success. I have to admit I cringe a bit at the title "lady startup" - it grates on me like "mumpreneur" - but the interviews are interesting and there's a lot to learn.

4.Leading Beings - The Good Work Revolution

This is an interesting podcast. Hosted by Melbourne's Kate McCready, season 1 featured lots of interviews – Dr Jason Fox is a favourite – but season 2 took a different direction as the podcast shifts towards more personal topics and delves into how we think and act. It take a different look in to what makes us tick and how we can be more fulfilled in our lives.

5. The Small Business Big Marketing Show

Tim "Timbo" Reid (can you get any more Australian than someone called Timbo?) offers practical marketing through his chats with a number of great guests as well his own experience after 30 years in business. Episodes run for about an hour and include interviews with gurus like Seth Godin as well as local business people.

