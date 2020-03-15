For A Healthy Energy Boost, Try These Mid-Afternoon Snacks

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

Image: iStock

Mid-afternoon munchies are the worst. You need to eat something to get you through the day, but the choices on offer are usually high in sodium, sugar and/or saturated fats.

Thankfully, there are a handful of snacks on the market that provide a substantial energy boost without compromising your health. This infographic lists 15 of the best.

The following graphic was sent in by Citrix's video conferencing platform GoToMeeting. Handily, it includes a nutrition breakdown, serving suggestions and an explanation of why each snack is considered good brain food.

While some of these snacks aren't practical for the office (crackers and hommus are way too messy) there are still plenty of desk-friendly options ranging from the common to the unusual. Check out the full list below!

[Via GoToMeeting]

