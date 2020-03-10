10 Twitter Accounts To Follow To Escape The World's Doom

If you've been anywhere near Twitter recently, you'll see the world is feeling a little doomed now. While many, like myself, use Twitter as a source of information to keep updated with the latest news and trends, it's also inevitably a dark place. To brighten up your feed a little, here are some wholesome, light-hearted Twitter accounts to give you a reprieve in between the grim realities of life.

We Rate Dogs

As the original feel-good account, We Rate Dogs, does it best. The concept is simple — submit good boys to the account and they'll give a professional and accurate rating of the dog out of 10.

This is Skipper. He's been shipwrecked. Was wondering if you could help him get his boat back to sea so he may resume his voyage. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/1bhjvXekRr — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 5, 2020

Bored Elon Musk

Elon Musk's account itself is a source of many head-scratching moments so why not slot this parody account in your newsfeed to fill in any shortages.

Gum that is able to replace brushing your teeth. — Bored Elon Musk (@BoredElonMusk) January 12, 2020

popculturediedin2009

Despite being a bold claim, popculturediedin2009 is dedicated to reminding you of all of tabloid's finest moments in the early 2000s. There's no shortage of Lindsay Lohan and Jessica Simpson so if that's what's missing in your life, hit that follow button.

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/0ajPbFsiDD — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) January 24, 2020

Kids Write Jokes

If dad jokes were on one end of the scale, kid jokes would take up the other end. Full of punchlines that make very little sense, Kids Write Jokes is the perfect account for a dumb scroll.

did you know that if a kangaroo jumped off a building thay will survive true or false it is false. — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) March 8, 2020

Amazon Movie Reviews

There's no shortage of fools on the internet and Amazon Movie Reviews highlights this in devastating detail. It screenshots some of the best takes left on Amazon's review section for movies and who would've thought there would be so many.

Can You Pet the Dog?

A simple idea gives this account its sole purpose — can you pet the dog within a video game? It's now racked up more than 400,000 followers so it's clearly a feature many gamers are hounding for.

You cannot pet the dog in Fight of Animals pic.twitter.com/tprfWDev8W — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) February 26, 2020

Toilets With Threatening Auras

Toilets can be a scary place to visit and that's why there's a whole Twitter page dedicated to calling out the worst culprits. From aggressive-looking holes in the ground to bathrooms covered in carpet, there's a threatening aura there for everyone.

Cursed Architecture

Similar to the Toilets account, this user is dedicated to unveiling the most cursed choices made in the architectural space. Spooky but still less doomy than your usual feed.

Faces in Things

Just like the alleged miracles of seeing religious imagery in toast, Faces in Things highlights all the times people have seen faces in inanimate objects. From bagels to urinals, there's a face in everything, apparently.

This is just a plant. pic.twitter.com/HxvZO54xP6 — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) March 3, 2020

Thoughts of Dog

Because your feed can never have too much dog content, Thoughts of Dogs lets you into the mind of real dogs to understand what drives them. Spoiler alert: it's mostly food.

sometimes. you have to cross your paws. and let everyone know. you’re feeling fancy — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) January 23, 2020

Come across a niche Twitter account that makes you chuckle? Drop them down in the comments below.