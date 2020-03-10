Reminder: These Are The Worst Super Funds, According To APRA

Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

10 Twitter Accounts To Follow To Escape The World's Doom

Image: Twitter.com/@FacesPics

If you've been anywhere near Twitter recently, you'll see the world is feeling a little doomed now. While many, like myself, use Twitter as a source of information to keep updated with the latest news and trends, it's also inevitably a dark place. To brighten up your feed a little, here are some wholesome, light-hearted Twitter accounts to give you a reprieve in between the grim realities of life.

We Rate Dogs

As the original feel-good account, We Rate Dogs, does it best. The concept is simple — submit good boys to the account and they'll give a professional and accurate rating of the dog out of 10.

Bored Elon Musk

Elon Musk's account itself is a source of many head-scratching moments so why not slot this parody account in your newsfeed to fill in any shortages.

popculturediedin2009

Despite being a bold claim, popculturediedin2009 is dedicated to reminding you of all of tabloid's finest moments in the early 2000s. There's no shortage of Lindsay Lohan and Jessica Simpson so if that's what's missing in your life, hit that follow button.

Kids Write Jokes

If dad jokes were on one end of the scale, kid jokes would take up the other end. Full of punchlines that make very little sense, Kids Write Jokes is the perfect account for a dumb scroll.

Amazon Movie Reviews

There's no shortage of fools on the internet and Amazon Movie Reviews highlights this in devastating detail. It screenshots some of the best takes left on Amazon's review section for movies and who would've thought there would be so many.

Can You Pet the Dog?

A simple idea gives this account its sole purpose — can you pet the dog within a video game? It's now racked up more than 400,000 followers so it's clearly a feature many gamers are hounding for.

Toilets With Threatening Auras

Toilets can be a scary place to visit and that's why there's a whole Twitter page dedicated to calling out the worst culprits. From aggressive-looking holes in the ground to bathrooms covered in carpet, there's a threatening aura there for everyone.

Cursed Architecture

Similar to the Toilets account, this user is dedicated to unveiling the most cursed choices made in the architectural space. Spooky but still less doomy than your usual feed.

Faces in Things

Just like the alleged miracles of seeing religious imagery in toast, Faces in Things highlights all the times people have seen faces in inanimate objects. From bagels to urinals, there's a face in everything, apparently.

Thoughts of Dog

Because your feed can never have too much dog content, Thoughts of Dogs lets you into the mind of real dogs to understand what drives them. Spoiler alert: it's mostly food.

Come across a niche Twitter account that makes you chuckle? Drop them down in the comments below.

The Most Cooked Poetweets From Politicians And Celebs

Twitter is a cesspool. You don't need me to tell you that. But there's a fun little tool to make the worst, or funniest, Twitter feeds into beautiful little works of art.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
chicken chicken-skin chicken-thighs cooking cooking-hacks food kitchen skillet stock

Stop Buying Boneless Chicken Thighs

Everyone who eats chicken loves a boneless, skinless thigh. Juicy, tender, and well suited to everything from flash-frying to slow braising, they’re the perfect cut for just about any recipe. But all this is common knowledge by now, which means boneless thighs aren’t the budget-friendly hack they were even a few years ago.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles