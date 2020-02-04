YouTube Roundup: Last Week's Best Online Videos

It's Time To Break Up With Windows 7

Here are last week's best online videos, music clips and movie trailers, including: Star Wars: Underworld, coronavirus explained, Fast & Furious 9 trailer, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Stop Buying the MacBook Air and heaps more!

The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads

On the first Sunday of February, the world's biggest brands duke it out on television's biggest advertising stage - otherwise known as the Super Bowl. Each company has just 30 seconds to grab the public's attention and stand out from the crowd, resulting in some truly jaw-dropping commercials. No concept is too big. No bikini is too small. No celebrity is too expensive.

Here are 25 Super Bowl ads that live on in our minds like horrible, beautiful dreams.

Get the facts on coronavirus

The American Civil War - OverSimplified (Part 1)

The American Civil War - OverSimplified (Part 2)

"Star Wars: Underworld" test footage + Making Of

Shakira & J. Lo's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Dax - "GODZILLA" Remix [One Take Video]

Marvel Studios | Disney+

Jeep | “Groundhog Day”

Tottenham v Manchester City | Premier League Highlights

I Gave My Credit Card To Random People

Rebel Wilson BAFTA 2020 speech

KSI – Wake Up Call (feat. Trippie Redd)

Los Angeles Lakers Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

When England met New Zealand.

Fast & Furious 9 – Official Trailer

We Tested 9 More VIRAL TikTok Life Hacks to See if They Work

Disney's Mulan | Final Trailer

Stop Buying the MacBook Air

