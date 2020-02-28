You Should Probably Never Eat Sprouts

Windows 10 Is About To Get A New Browser (Whether You Want It Or Not)

Alfalfa sprouts, clover sprouts and bean sprouts are delicious, in my (and possibly only my) humble opinion. But, like lettuce, they are prone to contamination and served raw. Right now, we’re in the middle of a multi-state outbreak of E. coli linked to clover sprouts served at Jimmy John’s.

Jimmy John’s stopped serving the sprouts, but if you have any sprout leftovers the CDC is advising you to chuck them. More importantly, though, contamination of sprouts is fairly common, and a lot of experts on infectious disease or public health simply don’t eat them.

The issue is, unfortunately, inherent to the way sprouts are grown. Whether you buy them or sprout your own, they are kept moist and warm for several days, making perfect conditions for growing bacteria.

That means that if the seeds for the sprouts are contaminated with Salmonella or E. coli, those bacteria can grow as the sprouts grow and make you sick. Washing does not get rid of the bacteria. Cooking does, but it destroys the fresh crunchy texture that is probably the whole reason you wanted sprouts in the first place. Knowing that, you may decide it’s safer not to eat sprouts at all.

Comments

  • eleventyfour @bonehead

    Geez Lifehacker AUSTRALIA! What has this got to do with AUSTRALIA? If I were a farmer of these, I’d be considering a lawsuit - at least we have that it common with the USA...

    0
  • darren @darren

    American's also shouldn't eat cookie batter because these bacteria can also live in their flour. Ew.

    0

