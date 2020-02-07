How To Turn Off Autoplaying Videos On Netflix

Change These TV Settings For Better Picture Quality

Screenshot: David Murphy

I’ve been waiting for this feature ever since I started watching Netflix, and I’m so thrilled this day has arrived. Netflix, finally bowing to popular demand, has released a feature that allows you to turn off all those damn autoplaying previews.

Better yet, you can change on a profile-by-profile basis whether you want autoplaying videos or not, in case there’s division in your household (or among the group of friends you share Netflix with) over these trailers.

To get started, you’ll need to pull up your Netflix profile on a desktop or laptop web browser—use this handy link if you want. Click on your profile, and you’ll see these two options:

Screenshot: David Murphy

I think you know which one you’ll want to uncheck. Try not to get too excited when doing so, but there’s something to be said for the blissful silence you’ll now enjoy while you browse or watch Netflix.

If you’re on your computer, I suppose you could also use the Chrome extension Classic Netflix to accomplish a similar task (among other changes), but since most people watch Netflix on more than just their desktop or laptop, this oft-requested change is the more elegant solution. 

