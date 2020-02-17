PSA: Windows 10 Has An Onscreen TouchPad

10 Weekend Deals You Can Still Get Today

I'm still a bit of a newbie when it comes to Windows 10. I recently joined the Windows Insider Program in order to give the latest update a try. Then I started reading a bit about it and stumbled upon a article about the Windows 10 Virtual Touchpad.

MSPowerUser published a tip this weekend about the Virtual Touchpad . While I'm familiar with the on-screen keyboard, having the Virtual Touchpad is really handy, particularly when using my device in tablet mode.

It's not a new feature but it's one I hadn't spotted before.

There are some websites, such as those with menus that rely on mouse-overs to expose options, that don't play nicely with touchscreens.

The Virtual Touchpad can help fix that problem.

To turn it on, right-click on the Taskbar and choose "Show touchpad button".

Microsoft is finally driving a knife into its Windows 10 November 2018 update — the dreaded 1809 version. After May 2020, the plagued update will no longer be supported by security updates and users will be urged to move onto later models. Here's how you check whether you'll be affected.

