PSA: Windows 10 Has An Onscreen TouchPad

I'm still a bit of a newbie when it comes to Windows 10. I recently joined the Windows Insider Program in order to give the latest update a try. Then I started reading a bit about it and stumbled upon a article about the Windows 10 Virtual Touchpad.
MSPowerUser published a tip this weekend about the Virtual Touchpad . While I'm familiar with the on-screen keyboard, having the Virtual Touchpad is really handy, particularly when using my device in tablet mode.
It's not a new feature but it's one I hadn't spotted before.
There are some websites, such as those with menus that rely on mouse-overs to expose options, that don't play nicely with touchscreens.
The Virtual Touchpad can help fix that problem.
To turn it on, right-click on the Taskbar and choose "Show touchpad button".
