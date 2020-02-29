Which Parenting Battles Do You Wish You Had Waged?

57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

One might say that parenting is one big, years-long game of “Pick Your Battles.” Sometimes, you’re really clear about rules and consistent with consequences. And sometimes, you’re like, “Screw it, I’m just trying to survive this day.”

One parent in our Offspring Facebook Group is heading into the thick of the toddler years and is wondering which battles are actually worth waging. Kelly asks:

What are some examples of behaviours you wished you’d nipped in the bud? We are heading into twos and threes and I’m afraid I’m going to be like, “Well, isn’t that cute/funny?” and then be like, “Oops, maybe I shouldn’t encourage that?”

So, let’s pool our collective hindsight to help a parent out. Do you wish you’d never let them sleep in your bed? Or not let them eat chicken nuggets for dinner five (or more) nights a week? Do you think you should have held off on handing over the iPad until they were a little older?

Tell us: Which parenting battles are truly worth waging and which aren’t worth the energy?

