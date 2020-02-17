What's Open And Closed On President's Day 2020

10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

Image: Shutterstock

Tomorrow is President’s Day. It’s a federal holiday, which means a lot of people are off work, it also means a lot of places that are typically open on Mondays are closed.

Mail

The US Postal Service won’t be delivering mail Monday; however, UPS will be open if you have any shipping you need to do. FedEx will also be open on Monday; however, some facilities might have modified hours so you may want to call before you head that way.

Banking

Banks and the stock market are closed on Monday. While that’s bad news if you needed to visit a teller, ATM services will still be operational.

Garbage Pickup

In most cases, if your garbage is typically picked up on Monday it will happen at a different time this week.

Government Agencies

Places like the DMV and federal and state courts won’t be conducting business today. With very few exceptions, most government agencies will be closed for the whole day.

Stores

Unlike the government, most stores will not only be open on Monday, they’ll also be having sales. If you’ve been thinking of making a big purchase on something like furniture, a new laptop, or an appliance, then Monday might be a great time to so that shopping.

Best Buy is offering $US150 ($223) off select laptops, World Market is offering 50% of wall decor and art, and Home Depot is offering 40% off select appliances and bath items, amongst a million other deals.

If you do have that big-ticket purchase on your mind, it’s worth searching around to see if you can score it at a deep discount tomorrow.

