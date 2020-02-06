Everything New On Disney Plus

Image: Supplied

Disney+ is quickly establishing itself a genuine Netflix competitor - especially for parents with young kids. Over the next few weeks, the family-friendly streaming service will be adding over 30 new titles, including Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Marvel's Runaways and Darren Aronofsky's One Strange Rock. Here's the full list.

In addition to the titles mentioned above, Disney+ is also adding a handful of movies from Disney's extensive back catalogue. This includes the 1980s hit comedy Splash, the excellent The Peanuts Movie, Robin Williams' Mrs. Doubtfire, more Diary of a Wimpy Kid and the Cheaper By The Dozen series. Not bad, eh? Here's the full lineup for February 2020.

Highlights

Toy Story 4 (streaming now)

Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend! Toy Story 4 is a soaring masterpiece stuffed with spectacular animation, humor and heart.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (21 February)

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday 21 February. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”

The Peanuts Movie

Snoopy embarks upon his greatest mission as he and his team take to the skies to pursue their archnemesis, while his best pal Charlie Brown begins his own epic quest back home to win the love of his life.

Marvel's Runaways

After discovering their parents are super-villains in disguise, a group of teenagers band together to run away from their homes in order to atone for their parents' actions and to discover the secrets of their origins.

Disney Plus February 2020 schedule

5 February

Toy Story 4

7 February

Marvel's Runaways (S1)

Diary of a Future President - Ep 104 "The National Mall"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 114 "Toy Story: Toy Bins"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 114 "Dynamic Daniella"

One Day at Disney - Ep 110 "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"

Pixar In Real Life - Ep 104 "Toy Story: Traffic Cone Rescue"

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

14 February

Cheaper By The Dozen

Mrs. Doubtfire

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Splash

Diary of a Future President - Ep 105 "Whistleblower"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 115 "Princess & The Frog: Lily Pads"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 115 "Roving Robbie"

One Day at Disney - Ep 111 "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"

15 February

One Strange Rock (S1)

21 February

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

The Peanuts Movie

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Diary of a Future President - Ep 106 "Habeas Corpus"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Ep 202 - "Alaska to Marry Me"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 116 "Aristocats: Headbands"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 116 "Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally"

One Day at Disney - Ep 112 "Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer"

