What's Coming To Hulu In March 2020

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon’s new Hulu Original Little Fires Everywhere debuts on the streaming service this month, and I’m personally pretty excited about it. The series, which is based on the 2017 bestseller of the same name, will arrive on Hulu on March 18th.

It joins a number of other movies and series coming to Hulu this month. Natural Born Killers, Night of the Living Dead, and Good Will Hunting all arrive on Hulu on March 1st. Later in the month, we’ll also see the debut of the Hulu Original Docuseries Hillary, profiling Hillary Clinton, and on March 13th you’ll be able to watch the complete second season of the Australian reality show hit Love Island.

Here’s a full rundown of all the new stuff coming to Hulu in March:

Available March 1

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Cooler (2003)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Available March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Available March 6

HIllary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Available March 9

Monos (2019)

Available March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2

Available March 14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17

Available March 15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Available March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B

Available March 18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available March 19

Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available March 20

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Available March 26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Available March 27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Available March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

Available March 31