What's Coming To Hulu In March 2020

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon’s new Hulu Original Little Fires Everywhere debuts on the streaming service this month, and I’m personally pretty excited about it. The series, which is based on the 2017 bestseller of the same name, will arrive on Hulu on March 18th.

It joins a number of other movies and series coming to Hulu this month. Natural Born Killers, Night of the Living Dead, and Good Will Hunting all arrive on Hulu on March 1st. Later in the month, we’ll also see the debut of the Hulu Original Docuseries Hillary, profiling Hillary Clinton, and on March 13th you’ll be able to watch the complete second season of the Australian reality show hit Love Island.

Here’s a full rundown of all the new stuff coming to Hulu in March:

Available March 1

  • 50/50 (2011)

  • Abduction (2011)

  • Blue City (1986)

  • Cantinflas (2014)

  • Charlotte’s Web (1973)

  • The Cooler (2003)

  • Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

  • Deck the Halls (2011)

  • The Descent (2005)

  • The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

  • Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

  • Eyes of an Angel (1994)

  • Foxfire (1996)

  • Free Willy (1993)

  • Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

  • Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

  • Friends with Kids (2012)

  • Furry Vengeance (2010)

  • Good Morning, Killer (2011)

  • Good Will Hunting (1997)

  • Hide (2011)

  • Hornet’s Nest (2012)

  • Innocent (2011)

  • The Interview (2014)

  • Lady in a Cage (1964)

  • Leap Year (2010)

  • Major League II (1994)

  • Man on a Ledge (2012)

  • Natural Born Killers (1994)

  • Night of the Living Dead (2006)

  • Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

  • Richard the Lionheart (2013)

  • Ricochet (2011)

  • Righteous Kill (2009)

  • Silent Tongue (1993)

  • Silent Witness (2011)

  • Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

  • Swingers (1996)

  • Tenderness (2009)

  • The Skull (1965)

  • Up in the Air (2009)

  • Wayne’s World (1993)

  • Kinsey (2004)

  • Notes on a Scandal (2005)

  • Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Available March 4

  • The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Available March 6

Available March 9

  • Monos (2019)

Available March 11

  • Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 13

Available March 14

Available March 15

  • 4 Lovers (2013)

  • Always Shine (2016)

  • Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Available March 17

Available March 18

Available March 19

  • Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform) 

  • Pet Sematary (2019)

Available March 20

Available March 23

  • After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

  • Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Available March 26

  • Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Available March 27

  • Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

  • Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 28

  • Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available March 29

  • Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Available March 30

  • IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

  • Santee (1975)

Available March 31

  • Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

  • Pawparazzi (2019)

