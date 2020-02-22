All The TV Shows Getting Cancelled In 2020 [Updated]

The Best New Features In Google's Android 11

Strewth! Superloop Just Smashed NBN Pricing By $21 A Month

What's Coming To Disney+ In March 2020

Image: Marvel

Disney+ users will be able to make an on-demand visit to Wakanda on March 4th when Black Panther arrives on the streaming service. Doctor Dolittle 2 and Ice Age will also make their debut on Disney+ in March along with a number of new episodes from some Disney+ series favourites like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Diary of a Future President.

Editor's Note: This list refers to the U.S. version of Disney+. There may be some regional differences in local content available.

Here’s a full rundown on everything new you’ll be able to watch on Disney+ in March:

March 1

  • Doctor Dolittle 2

  • Ice Age

March 4

  • Black Panther

March 5

  • Bedtime Stories

March 6

  • The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

  • Three on the Run

  • Diary of a Future President: Episode 108 - “Matters of Diplomacy”

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 703 - “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

  • Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 118 - “Genius Gitanjali”

  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 204 - “Pandoran Wedding”

  • Shop Class: Episode 102 - “Justin’s Biggest Fan”

  • Disney Family Sundays: Episode 118 - “Zootopia: Bracelets”

  • One Day At Disney: Episode 114 - “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

March 13

  • Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

  • Zorro - Second Series (S1)

  • Stargirl: Premiere

  • Diary of a Future President: Episode 109 - “State of the Union”

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 704 - “Unfinished Business”

  • Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 119: “Astonishing Austin”

  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 205 - “Made for Loving You”

  • Shop Class: Episode 103 - “Ramps & Champs”

  • Disney Family Sundays: Episode 119 - “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

  • One Day At Disney: Episode 115 - “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

March 15

  • G-Force

March 17

  • Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

March 20

  • I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)

  • Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

  • Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

  • Diary of a Future President: Finale - Episode 110 - “Two Party System”

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 705 - “Gone With a Trace”

  • Marvel’s Hero Project: Finale - Episode 120 - “High-Flying Hailey”

  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 206 - “Wedding GOALS!

  • Shop Class: Episode 104 - “Bridge or Bust”

  • Disney Family Sundays: Episode 120 - “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

  • One Day At Disney: Episode 116 - “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

March 25

  • A Wrinkle in Time

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 706 - “Deal No Deal”

  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 207 - “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

  • Shop Class: Episode 105 - “Boulder Bash”

  • Be Our Chef: Premiere - Episode 101 - “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

  • Disney Family Sundays: Episode 121 - “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au games movies streaming video-games

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang: Best Video Games For Movie Buffs

Plenty of video games are "cinematic". But only a handful actually make you feel like you're in a movie. The following games tick all the same boxes as a great blockbuster -- from compelling characters and unforeseen plot twists to relentless action and heart-stopping set pieces. (Some even contain romance and nooky!) If you've exhausted your Netflix binge-list or just feel like something a little more interactive, these ten video games contain everything a cinephile needs.
cooking diy food food-hacks recipes

Soak Chicken Wings In Baking Powder For Crispier Skin

Chicken wings are often a near-mandatory menu item for social gatherings, but they're finicky - never quite right from the oven, with disappointingly soggy skin. One methodical foodie has found the perfect home-cooked solution: an overnight baking powder bath.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles