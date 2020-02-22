What's Coming To Disney+ In March 2020

Disney+ users will be able to make an on-demand visit to Wakanda on March 4th when Black Panther arrives on the streaming service. Doctor Dolittle 2 and Ice Age will also make their debut on Disney+ in March along with a number of new episodes from some Disney+ series favourites like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Diary of a Future President.
Editor's Note: This list refers to the U.S. version of Disney+. There may be some regional differences in local content available.
Here’s a full rundown on everything new you’ll be able to watch on Disney+ in March:
March 1
-
Doctor Dolittle 2
-
Ice Age
March 4
-
Black Panther
March 5
-
Bedtime Stories
March 6
-
The Finest Hours (Returning Title)
-
Three on the Run
-
Diary of a Future President: Episode 108 - “Matters of Diplomacy”
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 703 - “On the Wings of Keeradaks”
-
Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 118 - “Genius Gitanjali”
-
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 204 - “Pandoran Wedding”
-
Shop Class: Episode 102 - “Justin’s Biggest Fan”
-
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 118 - “Zootopia: Bracelets”
-
One Day At Disney: Episode 114 - “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”
March 13
-
Wicked Tuna (S3-8)
-
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)
-
Zorro - Second Series (S1)
-
Stargirl: Premiere
-
Diary of a Future President: Episode 109 - “State of the Union”
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 704 - “Unfinished Business”
-
Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 119: “Astonishing Austin”
-
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 205 - “Made for Loving You”
-
Shop Class: Episode 103 - “Ramps & Champs”
-
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 119 - “The Muppets: Pom Poms”
-
One Day At Disney: Episode 115 - “Leah Buono: Casting Director”
March 15
-
G-Force
March 17
-
Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)
March 20
-
I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)
-
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)
-
Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)
-
Diary of a Future President: Finale - Episode 110 - “Two Party System”
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 705 - “Gone With a Trace”
-
Marvel’s Hero Project: Finale - Episode 120 - “High-Flying Hailey”
-
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 206 - “Wedding GOALS!
-
Shop Class: Episode 104 - “Bridge or Bust”
-
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 120 - “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”
-
One Day At Disney: Episode 116 - “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”
March 25
-
A Wrinkle in Time
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 706 - “Deal No Deal”
-
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Episode 207 - “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”
-
Shop Class: Episode 105 - “Boulder Bash”
-
Be Our Chef: Premiere - Episode 101 - “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”
-
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 121 - “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”
