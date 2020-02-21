What's Coming To Amazon Prime Video In March 2020

March is going to be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with the debut of a number of new original series, such as ZeroZeroZero and Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse as well as the addition of a number of other popular shows and films including Night of the Living Dead, Wayne’s World 2, and Kung Fu Panda.
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn also return later in the month for Making the Cute, a global fashion competition where 12 designers compete against each other to be the next global fashion phenomenon. The series kicks off on March 27th and will have two new episodes premiering weekly.
Here’s a complete rundown on all the new stuff coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020. Click on any of the links to go to the movie or show’s Amazon page and watch the trailer.
March 1
Abduction (2011)
Cantinflas (2014)
Chilly Dogs (2001)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)
Eyes Of An Angel (1994)
Going The Distance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Henry’s Crime (2010)
Hide (2011)
Hornets Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Man On A Ledge (2012)
Night Of The Living Dead (2007)
Richard The Lionheart (2014)
Ricochet (2011)
Route 9 (1998)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Spinning Into Butter (2007)
Tenderness (2009)
The Cooler (2003)
The Crazies (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
The Skull (1965)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Patrick Melrose: Season 1
March 6
ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
March 8
Show Dogs (2018)
March 11
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
March 13
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series
March 19
Pet Sematary (2019)
March 20
Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie
March 21
I See You (2019)
March 23
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
Luther: Season 5
March 27
Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
March 30
Santee (1973)
