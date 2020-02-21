Strewth! Superloop Just Smashed NBN Pricing By $21 A Month

Android 11's New Features Are Looking Very Promising

Everything You Need To Know About The New Firefox VPN

What's Coming To Amazon Prime Video In March 2020

Image: Paramount Pictures

March is going to be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with the debut of a number of new original series, such as ZeroZeroZero and Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse as well as the addition of a number of other popular shows and films including Night of the Living Dead, Wayne’s World 2, and Kung Fu Panda.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn also return later in the month for Making the Cute, a global fashion competition where 12 designers compete against each other to be the next global fashion phenomenon. The series kicks off on March 27th and will have two new episodes premiering weekly.

Here’s a complete rundown on all the new stuff coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020. Click on any of the links to go to the movie or show’s Amazon page and watch the trailer.

March 1

March 6

March 8

March 11

March 13

March 19

March 20

March 21

March 23

March 27

March 30

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au food

4 Simple Ways I'm Eating Healthier

I wouldn't say I've gone completely mental about healthy eating, but I have started looking at very straightforward ways I can improve my diet. Nothing revolutionary that's difficult to adapt my routine to, or requires a lot of preparation. Lucky for me, during my search, I found some great tips that I -- and anyone -- can adopt.
cooking diy food food-hacks recipes

Soak Chicken Wings In Baking Powder For Crispier Skin

Chicken wings are often a near-mandatory menu item for social gatherings, but they're finicky - never quite right from the oven, with disappointingly soggy skin. One methodical foodie has found the perfect home-cooked solution: an overnight baking powder bath.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles