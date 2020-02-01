What's Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February 2020

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In February

Image: A24

February is going to bring with it a ton of new programming for Amazon Prime customers. The month kicks off on February 1 with the addition of a ton of movies including Bridget Jones’ Diary, Judgement Day, Magic Mike, and The Spy Next Door.

Later in the month, on February 12th, Sundance favourite The Farewell arrives on the platform. Starring Awkwafina, it’s the story of a family that stages a fake wedding in order to have a chance to say goodbye to the family matriarch who doesn’t know she only has a few weeks to live. On February 8, Super 8 arrives and on February 25th the fourth season of Grantchester arrives along with Run the Race.

Interested in what else is coming to Amazon Prime Video in February? Here’s the full list:

February 1

  • Beat the Devil

  • Bridget Jones’s Diary

  • Buffalo ‘66

  • Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter

  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

  • Counterpart, Seasons 1 and 2

  • Crashing Through Danger

  • Dick Tracy

  • Earth Girls Are Easy

  • Emergency Landing

  • Escape at Dannemora, Season 1

  • Father Steps Out

  • Ghost

  • Guess What We Learned In School Today?

  • High Voltage

  • Judgment Day

  • Little Tough Guy

  • Lord of War

  • Magic Mike

  • National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

  • National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

  • North of The Border

  • People Are Funny

  • Posledniy Bogatyr

  • Precious

  • Southie

  • Taken Heart

  • The Big Lift

  • The Fabulous Dorseys

  • The Last Stand

  • The Little Princess

  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death

  • The Spy Next Door

  • Touched with Fire

February 2

  • Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral

February 3

  • The Cabin in The Woods

February 4

  • Jallikattu

February 5

  • Warrior

February 6

  • Disaster Movie

February 7

  • All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

  • Clifford, Season 1B

  • Honey Boy

  • If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

  • Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special

February 9

  • Alive

February 12

  • The Farewell

February 15

  • American Ultra

  • Danger Close

February 16

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

February 18

  • Super 8

February 21

  • Hunters

  • Ice Princess Lily

February 25

  • Grantchester, Season 4

  • Run the Race

