What's Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February 2020

Image: A24

February is going to bring with it a ton of new programming for Amazon Prime customers. The month kicks off on February 1 with the addition of a ton of movies including Bridget Jones’ Diary, Judgement Day, Magic Mike, and The Spy Next Door.

Later in the month, on February 12th, Sundance favourite The Farewell arrives on the platform. Starring Awkwafina, it’s the story of a family that stages a fake wedding in order to have a chance to say goodbye to the family matriarch who doesn’t know she only has a few weeks to live. On February 8, Super 8 arrives and on February 25th the fourth season of Grantchester arrives along with Run the Race.

Interested in what else is coming to Amazon Prime Video in February? Here’s the full list:

February 1

Beat the Devil

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Buffalo ‘66

Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Counterpart, Seasons 1 and 2

Crashing Through Danger

Dick Tracy

Earth Girls Are Easy

Emergency Landing

Escape at Dannemora, Season 1

Father Steps Out

Ghost

Guess What We Learned In School Today?

High Voltage

Judgment Day

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

Magic Mike

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of The Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Precious

Southie

Taken Heart

The Big Lift

The Fabulous Dorseys

The Last Stand

The Little Princess

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

Touched with Fire

February 2

Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral

February 3

The Cabin in The Woods

February 4

Jallikattu

February 5

Warrior

February 6

Disaster Movie

February 7

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

Clifford, Season 1B

Honey Boy

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special

February 9

Alive

February 12

The Farewell

February 15

American Ultra

Danger Close

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

February 18

Super 8

February 21

Hunters

Ice Princess Lily

February 25