What Is 'Girlbossing' (And Is It Sexist?)

A 'Girlboss' is defined as a "confident, capable woman who pursues her own ambitions instead of working for others or otherwise settling in life." Gilrbossing has also been used to describe a way of presenting a professionally successful persona that highlights femininity.
The illegitimate child of a single mother, Dally-Watkins came from humble rural beginnings and found fame as a young model in 1950s Sydney. She turned this fame into a fortune, using her profile to start a chain of finishing and deportment schools for young women and, later, young men.
Dally-Watkins’ schools, which still operate today, taught catwalk strutting, posing for photographs, and make-up application. She taught models how to win beauty pageants and taught men how to court like gentlemen. And she made a lot of money doing it.
Dally-Watkins died earlier this week, and is being remembered as a strict yet charming teacher and a very successful businesswoman. The legacy of Dally-Watkins and what she symbolises as a successful and feminine woman presents an opportunity to think through some of the ways our culture both applauds and maligns women’s success.
We have access to so many unique services with so much great content that it's difficult to filter through it all. How many times do you go to start a new TV show but don't know whether it's worth the time? Every night? Same. When you do settle on one and it's three seasons long, it throws you - do you really want to spend all that time on a show that might not even be good?
Lucky for you, we've plucked 10 of Netflix's best new shows - and they're all still in their first season.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink