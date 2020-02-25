The FODMAP Diet, Explained

Image: Getty Images

The FODMAP diet is used to help manage irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), but it’s becoming more popular. Now bloggers and so-called health gurus have jumped on board, claiming it can treat everything from acne to weight loss.

>While it would be great if the diet did help to manage these hard-to-treat conditions, these claims are closer to science fiction than science.

This is a horrible & misleading article! The low FODMAP diet is NOT a weight loss diet. Frustrating how @DrOz misleads fans w/ poor advice https://t.co/jpzmuizrdJ — Lauren Renlund RD (@LaurenRenlundRD) June 22, 2017

What are FODMAPs?

FODMAPs are a group of carbohydrates found naturally in a wide range of foods, including garlic, onion, dairy, many fruits and vegetables, breads, cereals, pulses nuts and many manufactured foods.

FODMAP is an acronym that stands for Fermentable Oligo- Di- Monosacharides And Polyols. Our team at Monash University coined the term in 2005 when we showed this group of carbohydrates trigger symptoms of IBS in susceptible people, and reducing all of them together would have a greater impact on IBS symptom relief than reducing any one of them alone.