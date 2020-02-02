The Quickest Way To Calculate Percentages

The Best iPhone Apps You Probably Don't Know About

Super Bowl 2020: How To Watch Live, Online And Free

Watch These Movies For Free On Tubi In February 2020

There are tons of streaming services out there now with large monthly fees that put them on-par with subscribing to traditional cable. There are a few others; however, that will also you to stream video content for free, as long as you’re willing to watch a few ads while you do.

Last year I wrote about Pluto TV. I recently started spending some time on Tubi as well. Like Pluto, the service offers free access to television shows and movies. The service currently has a library of 20,000 different videos available, so there’s also a pretty solid selection.

Like Pluto, most of those choices aren’t going to be the latest blockbusters or television hits, but there are still a ton of classics. Everything can be streamed for free through the Tube app, which is available for mobile devices as well as other devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon’s Fire TV stick.

If you haven’t taken the service out for a spin, it’s worth a look. If you have, Tubi sent us a list of what’s coming in February to the platform. Here’s a rundown of everything new it has in store:

  • Southpaw (2015)

  • XXX: State of the Union (2005)

  • New Jack City (1991)

  • Ella Enchanted (2004)

  • Private Parts (1997)

  • Grease 2 (1982)

  • American History X (1998)

  • The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

  • Aeon Flux (2005)

  • Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason (2004)

  • Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

  • Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

  • Arsenal (2017)

  • Changing Lanes (2002)

  • Drillbit Taylor (2008)

  • Frankie & Alice (2010)

  • The Firm (1993)

  • Belly (1998)

  • Senseless (1998)

  • Daddy Day Care (2003)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

android feature google messages messaging pixel rcs text-messaging

Check If You Have Access To Google's RCS Messaging

RCS messaging is here—thanks, Google—but there’s still a chance that you can’t flip the switch on it because, again, Google. Yes, it’s another feature rollout, which means you’ll be staring at your phone for some unknown amount of time, hoping it reveals to you the setting you can use to turn on something that sounds really awesome on paper.
amazon-prime-video au disney-plus feature foxtel netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In February

We're already on to our second month of the year and that means another truckload of new content is heading your way. As always, more shows and movies are coming across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in February 2020 to take up even more of your precious free time. Here's all of them bundled up into one giant post.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles