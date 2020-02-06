Warn Your Dad, Ken Burns' Civil War Is Leaving Netflix

Image: Supplied

The Civil War by Ken Burns is widely regarded to be one of the best documentaries of all time - particularly by middle-aged white men with a penchant for American history. If you fit that bill, we've got some unfortunate news: the entire series is being yanked from Netflix, along with several other Ken Burns titles.

The Civil War is a 1990 documentary created by Ken Burns that originally appeared on the American broadcasting network PBS. During its initial run, the nine-episode series received more than 40 television awards, including two Emmys and two Grammys.

Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

Ken Burns's documentary depicts the action of famous Civil War battles, and relates the stories of soldiers, generals and a beleaguered president.

When I was around ten years old, my dad basically forced me to watch the series on VHS - he had bought the collection for about $200. I'm pretty sure he still has the tapes. Which is just as well, as he's going to need 'em.

As reported by New On Netflix, The Civil War will be departing Netflix on 21 February. That gives you a little over a fortnight to watch the whole thing.

In addition to The Civil War, Netflix is also axing Ken Burns: Prohibition, Ken Burns: The Roosevelts: An Intimate History and Ken Burns: The War. We suggest you inform your father so he can cancel his Netflix subscription in a fit of pique. Thus always to streaming tyrants!