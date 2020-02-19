Vale Holden: How America's General Motors Sold Us The Australian Dream

Image: State Library Victoria

General Motors has announced the Holden brand will be “retired” in 2021. The announcement has been a long time coming.

The Holden brand has been in a state of terminal decline since General Motors ceased local manufacturing in October 2017. A once-dominant presence in the everyday life of Australians, Holden became simply one of many imported cars on offer for the Australian consumer.

In 1926, when General Motors set up an Australian subsidiary, management immediately attempted to integrate the firm into the Australian community, importing General Motors public relations practices to Australia.

Using this then novel form of corporate communication, General Motors management placed the firm at the forefront of the nation-building project. It produced pamphlets and took out newspaper advertisements heralding General Motors’ contribution to the local economy.

A 1929 pamphlet asked: “What does General Motors mean?”

It answered: “More wealth for Australia, more jobs for Australians”.