Update Your Airline's App Before A Flight

When you’re in a rush and see a line of restless passengers standing at the check-in counter, having your airline’s app downloaded is key.

For one, if you’re only travelling with a carry-on, you can check in via the app and proceed to security, without the need to wait in that dreaded line. Like we’ve written before, if you want to stay on top of updates regarding your flight (like possible delays or its boarding time), the app will also provide push notifications, so you’ll avoid missing any important changes.

Best of all, if you’re looking to change seats, the app is the best place to do that. Depending on the app in question, generally, you can find updated seat maps as seat availabilities rearrange last-minute, meaning you might score that open aisle seat before other desperate passengers. (You could also rebook yourself a new flight via the app, in the event you miss yours entirely.)

But here’s a simpler reason for updating the app: entertainment options. If you didn’t know, airlines like United and American offer the same movies and shows on their app as they do via your entertainment console—which usually requires that you have the most updated version of the app in order to watch.

Why rely on your phone when the options are provided at your console? Well, airline headphones are known for being terrible; you’re lucky to understand any dialogue with the snoring passenger beside you and the sounds of general aircraft noise. That’s why having those entertainment options available on your phone comes in handy.

Let’s say you have a pair of AirPods or wireless headphones (without the appropriate wire to connect to your inflight entertainment’s audio input); obviously, they can’t connect via Bluetooth to your console. Instead, pull up the movie on your phone and you can listen with a little snoring in the background. Granted, it’s likely a smaller screen, depending on the device, but at least you can understand actual words actors are saying.

Moreover, having the app updated during a tight connection is also crucial. On the app, you can usually find your connecting gate information and boarding time, so you can worry a little less about finding your gate number at the terminal. Still concerned you might miss your connection? Well, here’s why you might want to contact the airline when you’re at a loss.