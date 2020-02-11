How To Type Common Symbols With Keyboard Shortcuts

Netflix Australia Just Got Its Mojo Back

11 Aussie Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

How To Type Common Symbols With Keyboard Shortcuts

Image: Getty Images

Have you ever gone to type the degree symbol (i.e. - °) only to realise it's not actually on your keyboard? How about the up arrow, division sign or British pound?

It turns out all of these symbols are just a quick keyboard shortcut away. Here are 23 to commit to memory - plus letters with accents!

During my everyday job, I spend a few seconds Googling the em dash to copy and paste into my articles when needed. It takes only a few seconds but it's incredibly menial to repeat numerous times throughout the day. Looking for a solution to end my frustration, I stumbled upon a list of ways to get my em dash sans a quick search, copy and paste and stumbled upon shortcut codes — my new favourite hack.

Shortcut codes on PC help you put in symbols that aren't commonly found on keyboards. In Word, for example, you'd usually have to insert a symbol manually from navigation menu. Now, rather than searching on Google for the Euro sign or the division symbol, you can just pop in a short code and the symbol appears like magic, sorta. The major limitation with these codes is that it only seems to apply to the number pad so those using standard laptop keyboards won't be able to do it.

Remembering short numeric codes isn't for everyone but if you slot the ones you use the most into your memory or write them out on a sticky note, it can save you a bit of time.

Best keyboard shortcut codes for PC users

Hold alt and then type these digits to get the symbol.

  • 24: ↑ up arrow
  • 25: ↓ down arrow
  • 26: → right arrow
  • 27: ← left arrow
  • 29: ↔ right/left arrow
  • 155: ¢ cent
  • 156: £ pound
  • 157: ¥ yen
  • 159: ƒ frank
  • 248: ° degree
  • 0128: € Euro
  • 0150: – en dash
  • 0151: — em dash
  • 0161: ¡ upside down exclamation mark
  • 0178: ² squared
  • 0179: ³ cubed
  • 0185: ¹ to the power of 1
  • 0188: ¼ a quarter
  • 0189: ½ a half
  • 0190: ¾ three quarters
  • 0191: ¿ upside down question mark
  • 0247: ÷ division
  • 2368: ∞ infinity

Letters with accents:

  • 0192: À
  • 0193: Á
  • 0194: Â
  • 0195: Ã
  • 0196: Ä
  • 0224: à
  • 0225: á
  • 0226: â
  • 0227: ã
  • 0228: ä
  • 0199: Ç
  • 0231: ç
  • 0200: È
  • 0201: É
  • 0202: Ê
  • 0203: Ë
  • 0232: è
  • 0233: é
  • 0234: ê
  • 0235: ë
  • 0204: Ì
  • 0205: Í
  • 0206: Î
  • 0207: Ï
  • 0236: ì
  • 0237: í
  • 0238: î
  • 0239: ï
  • 165: Ñ
  • 164: ñ
  • 0210: Ò
  • 0211: Ó
  • 0212: Ô
  • 0213: Õ
  • 0214: Ö
  • 0242: ò
  • 0243: ó
  • 0244: ô
  • 0245: õ
  • 0246: ö
  • 0138: Š
  • 0154: š
  • 0218: Ú
  • 0219: Û
  • 0220: Ü
  • 0217: Ù
  • 0249: ù
  • 0250: ú
  • 0251: û
  • 0252: ü
  • 0221: Ý
  • 0159: Ÿ
  • 0253: ý
  • 0255: ÿ
  • 0142: Ž
  • 0158: ž

The Best Keyboard Shortcuts, Ranked

Doing stuff with your mouse is cool. Doing stuff with your keyboard is cooler. These are the most important keyboard shortcuts, ranked from best to worst. (Unless noted, we've listed the Windows shortcuts; Mac users substitute Cmd for Ctrl.) With one exception, despite any flaws, all the shortcuts below are fundamentally good.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au babies names parents

46 Baby Names You Can't Use In Australia

As anyone who works in a school or childcare centre will attest, Australian parents come up with some pretty weird names for their offspring - including Google, Tron and Hippo. While most names are reluctantly approved by the state or territory's Registry of Births, there are a few that you just can't get away with.
au psychology relationships

Five Subtle Signs You're Being Abused In Your Relationship

When we hear the words "domestic violence", we typically think of angry men with raised fists and women with bruised faces. The reality is that domestic violence manifests itself more often than not as verbal and psychological abuse, which means you could be abusing your partner or the victim of abuse without realising it. Here are some of the more subtle warning signs you should be aware of.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles