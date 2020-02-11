How To Type Common Symbols With Keyboard Shortcuts

Image: Getty Images

Have you ever gone to type the degree symbol (i.e. - °) only to realise it's not actually on your keyboard? How about the up arrow, division sign or British pound?

It turns out all of these symbols are just a quick keyboard shortcut away. Here are 23 to commit to memory - plus letters with accents!

During my everyday job, I spend a few seconds Googling the em dash to copy and paste into my articles when needed. It takes only a few seconds but it's incredibly menial to repeat numerous times throughout the day. Looking for a solution to end my frustration, I stumbled upon a list of ways to get my em dash sans a quick search, copy and paste and stumbled upon shortcut codes — my new favourite hack.

Shortcut codes on PC help you put in symbols that aren't commonly found on keyboards. In Word, for example, you'd usually have to insert a symbol manually from navigation menu. Now, rather than searching on Google for the Euro sign or the division symbol, you can just pop in a short code and the symbol appears like magic, sorta. The major limitation with these codes is that it only seems to apply to the number pad so those using standard laptop keyboards won't be able to do it.

Remembering short numeric codes isn't for everyone but if you slot the ones you use the most into your memory or write them out on a sticky note, it can save you a bit of time.

Best keyboard shortcut codes for PC users

Hold alt and then type these digits to get the symbol.

24: ↑ up arrow

25: ↓ down arrow

26: → right arrow

27: ← left arrow

29: ↔ right/left arrow

155: ¢ cent

156: £ pound

157: ¥ yen

159: ƒ frank

248: ° degree

0128: € Euro

0150: – en dash

0151: — em dash

0161: ¡ upside down exclamation mark

0178: ² squared

0179: ³ cubed

0185: ¹ to the power of 1

0188: ¼ a quarter

0189: ½ a half

0190: ¾ three quarters

0191: ¿ upside down question mark

0247: ÷ division

2368: ∞ infinity

Letters with accents:

0192: À

0193: Á

0194: Â

0195: Ã

0196: Ä

0224: à

0225: á

0226: â

0227: ã

0228: ä

0199: Ç

0231: ç

0200: È

0201: É

0202: Ê

0203: Ë

0232: è

0233: é

0234: ê

0235: ë

0204: Ì

0205: Í

0206: Î

0207: Ï

0236: ì

0237: í

0238: î

0239: ï

165: Ñ

164: ñ

0210: Ò

0211: Ó

0212: Ô

0213: Õ

0214: Ö

0242: ò

0243: ó

0244: ô

0245: õ

0246: ö

0138: Š

0154: š

0218: Ú

0219: Û

0220: Ü

0217: Ù

0249: ù

0250: ú

0251: û

0252: ü

0221: Ý

0159: Ÿ

0253: ý

0255: ÿ

0142: Ž

0158: ž