Today I Discovered The CSIRO Basically Invented Twisties

twisties csiro for scienceImage: Twitter/CSIRO

Australia's scientific gem, the CSIRO, is responsible for a lot of great Australian inventions. Wifi, plastic banknotes, Aerogard and broccoli powder : all CSIRO. But there's one invention the scientific agency had a hand that trumps them all (sorta) — Twisties.

Look, we might've overstated it actually inventing the deliciously cheesy snack but the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) did play an important role in making it a reality. Twisties inventor, Isador Magid from Melbourne, got herself a food extruder from the US in the 1950s but it didn't work very well. He got in contact with the CSIRO who helped give him crucial advice regarding production.

"We were involved in the invention of Twisties," a CSIRO tweet back in early February said.

"Twisties needed a complicated and special process. The initial machine 'ruddy well didn't work.' The inventor got in contact with us. We told him how to change the process to create the chip we all love."

Magid went on to sell the brand to Darrell Lea in 1955 and it was later purchased by The Smith's Snackfood Company in the 1990s, where it's been since.

Lifehacker Australia has contacted the CSIRO to see if it could offer any more information around the specifics it provided Magid. For a friend, of course.

