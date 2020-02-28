Today I Discovered Cadbury Flakes Don't Melt In The Microwave

57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

cadbury flake microwave meltImage: Cadbury

Chocolate is one of life's greatest inventions. You can eat it whole, you can use it to flavour things, you can drink it and you can melt it into a deliciously sweet paste. But one chocolate bar defies this logic and today I discovered this. Yes, we're talking about Cadbury's Flake.

I loaded up TikTok for a quick (NB: It's never quick) browse and stumbled upon a particularly obnoxious post. The user, Cian Twomey, alleged he was told by his girlfriend that there was one chocolate bar was able to resist a microwave melting: a Cadbury Flake. Twomey did not believe his girlfriend's tale so he decided to test out the theory in a video because everything is content in 2020.

The word on the street is it’s impossible to melt a flake ##fyp ##foryou ##flake

Despite Twomey and my own reservations, by the end of the short video, he, and I, were proven wrong — the Flake did not melt. How?

It turns out, this is a known fact in some circles I clearly don't frequent. BBC's Science Focus explained the chocolate bar didn't melt in a microwave because of the following reason:

"The [Flake's] manufacturing process gives it a different arrangement of fat and cocoa solids, so the melting fat isn't able to lubricate the cocoa particles to the point where they can flow," the Science Focus article said.

The inability to melt didn't apply to just microwaves, however. A Flake bar won't melt in a bain marie either, according to Science Focus, and if you just keep zapping it in the microwave, it'll eventually just burn.

So, the next time you need to melt chocolate for a recipe, do not pick up that random Flake bar in your pantry. A shame, really.

How To Make Perfect Microwave Porridge

I am passionate about porridge. I eat it every day and it is the king of breakfasts. It is also a malleable breakfast. It's convenient. If your office or home has a microwave you are only five minutes away from a delicious hot meal that will sustain you until lunch and beyond. I am a porridge samurai. I've been cooking porridge in a microwave practically every working day for the past three years. During this time I have sharpened my sword. Today I would like to share with you my techniques.
What Is The Best Password Manager?

It’s no secret we’re very into data security and online privacy, and one of the easiest steps you can take is to use a password manager to generate (and store) strong, very-difficult-to-crack passwords. Even if you don’t care about the security aspects — perhaps you think you’re unhackable — they’re an incredibly convenient way to remember your passwords for all the sites and services you subscribe to.

