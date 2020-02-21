How To Deep Fry Like A Pro

Frying at home might seem dangerous to many people, but the reward for your effort is crispy fried chicken, homemade french fries and other finger-lickin' delights. This video teaches the basics of deep frying so you can do it with confidence.

The above clip comes from the good folks at America's Test Kitchen, and it walks you through essentials we've seen before, such as frying in small batches. An interesting tip you might not have heard before, though: Put the cover on the pot after putting the food in. This will lock in the heat, help the oil rise a little faster, and make sure meat such as chicken cooks through.

Continue monitoring the oil, and finish frying the other side of the chicken with the lid off. Who's up for fried chicken for dinner?

Learn to Cook: How to Fry Like a Pro [YouTube]

This story has been updated since its original publication.