This Is The Best Research-Based Parenting Podcast

I first heard about the Your Parenting Mojo podcast on another parenting podcast: One Bad Mother. OBM is a favourite of mine because it’s basically two mums venting to each other about how really freaking hard parenting can be, followed by telling each other (and listeners) what a good job they’re doing. They also often interview authors and other experts or tackle specific parenting topics but the general tone is, “We’re all just doing our best,” and they don’t claim to have all the answers.

Which is great, and I love it, but sometimes you actually do want the answers. It’s the difference between venting to a friend and genuinely asking a friend for advice. If what you need is friendly advice, Your Parenting Mojo is the place to go.

Your Parenting Mojo was started (and is hosted by) Jen Lumanlan who, after she became a parent, began researching and then formally studying psychology and child development. She started the podcast to share everything she is learning along the way with other parents. The podcast has more than 100 episodes and covers a wide range of topics, including:

What I especially love about her show is that she frequently interviews an expert on the topic or provides (and references in her show notes) other reputable sources of research. So if you want to dive even deeper on a topic or issue important to you, her show can be a starting point from which you can research more on your own.

