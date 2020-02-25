How To Throw A Left Hook Punch [Infographic]

Getty Images

Conor Mcgregor's left hook to the face of Jose Aldo is one of the most celebrated KOs in UFC history. If you're ever forced into a fight, using both fists is obviously better than relying on one. This diagram explains the basics of throwing a solid left hook that your opponent won't see coming.

The infographic below is the latest pugilist tip from ultra-macho website The Art of Manliness. As the graphic explains, a left hook can be used to knock an opponent out cold, Mcgregor style, or to momentarily cripple them by targeting the kidneys or liver. Or you could sit down and talk things through with a nice bag of satsumas. Your choice!

