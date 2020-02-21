What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend (February 21)

How To Consolidate Your Credit Card Debt

Know Your Network: Understanding Your Router's Admin Page

The Most Googled 'How Tos' On The Internet

Google recently released a visual breakdown of the most popular "how to" searches worldwide since 2004. Curiously, the top ten features such eclectic topics as kissing, weight loss and pancakes! Here are the top ten, ranked in order.

The most common 'how to' search term on Google is "how to tie a tie." Which probably proves most men are terribly at remembering things. Meanwhile, the the most common 'how-to-fix' search is "how to fix a door". We never would have guessed that one in a million years.

Here's the overall top-ten list. We've also included relevant links from the Lifehacker archives for you to bookmark. You're welcome.

  1. How to tie a tie: Here are 30 ways to tie a tie!

  2. How to kiss: Astonishingly, Lifehacker has never provided advice in this area, but here are some tips for when things progress (provided the other person is a woman.)

  3. How to get pregnant: I assume this means how to increase the odds of falling pregnant. Either that, or a bunch of people really didn't pay attention in sex ed class.

  4. How to lose weight: We've got hundreds of articles on this topic. Click here!

  5. How to draw: Here's a tip to get you started from 2016.

  6. How to make money: Here's our complete guide to making money in your spare time.

  7. How to make pancakes: Here's the easiest pancake recipe in the world

  8. How to write a cover letter: Apparently, job seekers are more concerned about their cover letter than their resume. Wouldn't have picked it. Here's how to craft one that employers will actually read.

  9. How to make french toast: Have you tried grilling it? Here's our recipe.

  10. How to lose belly fat: I wonder if the people who searched for pancakes and French toast also searched for this one? Here are some tips.

You can check out an infographic of the top ten search results over on How To Fix A Toilet.

Additional reporting by Nick Douglas.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au food

4 Simple Ways I'm Eating Healthier

I wouldn't say I've gone completely mental about healthy eating, but I have started looking at very straightforward ways I can improve my diet. Nothing revolutionary that's difficult to adapt my routine to, or requires a lot of preparation. Lucky for me, during my search, I found some great tips that I -- and anyone -- can adopt.
cooking diy food food-hacks recipes

Soak Chicken Wings In Baking Powder For Crispier Skin

Chicken wings are often a near-mandatory menu item for social gatherings, but they're finicky - never quite right from the oven, with disappointingly soggy skin. One methodical foodie has found the perfect home-cooked solution: an overnight baking powder bath.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles