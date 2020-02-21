The Most Googled 'How Tos' On The Internet

Google recently released a visual breakdown of the most popular "how to" searches worldwide since 2004. Curiously, the top ten features such eclectic topics as kissing, weight loss and pancakes! Here are the top ten, ranked in order.

The most common 'how to' search term on Google is "how to tie a tie." Which probably proves most men are terribly at remembering things. Meanwhile, the the most common 'how-to-fix' search is "how to fix a door". We never would have guessed that one in a million years.

Here's the overall top-ten list. We've also included relevant links from the Lifehacker archives for you to bookmark. You're welcome.

You can check out an infographic of the top ten search results over on How To Fix A Toilet.

Additional reporting by Nick Douglas.