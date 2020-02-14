The Best Workout Videos To Do Alone

NBN Showdown: Telstra Vs TPG [Updated]

There’s nothing like a YouTube video when you want to do a workout but just want everybody to leave you the heck alone. No classmates, no passers-by on the footpath, and you can even ignore the people you live with if you find a room to yourself and close the door. Ahh, peace. Now queue up one of these:

Pamela Reif

Pamela Reif’s videos are great for loners because she doesn’t talk to you. She just does the exercise, and you can do it too. The videos all have thoughtful practical touches, like labelling the next exercise you’ll do after this one, and giving you a countdown before the video starts so you have time to hit play and walk over to your mat. Try this 10-minute no-equipment workout to start.

Walk at Home by Leslie Sansone

Are Leslie Sansone’s walking-in-place videos too old-lady-ish? Who cares, nobody’s going to see you. You can enjoy whatever you want in peace. Leslie leads walking classes like this one with kicks and few fancy steps to keep it interesting. Our parenting editor Meghan Walbert says “It’s fun to be like ‘wow, I just “walked” five miles in my living room.’ And she’s sort of a stereotypically chipper exercise instructor but something about her feels really genuine and she puts me in a good mood.” Her “boosted” classes are higher energy, if you’re looking for that—try this one to start.

Yoga With Adriene

Adriene’s channel is a classic for a reason. She’s soothing without being smarmy, she’s a great instructor, and she has an enormous number of yoga workouts for any purpose and whatever amount of time you have available. If you’re spending time alone because you’re pissed off, she has a video for that. Try Yoga for When You’re Angry and maybe afterward you’ll feel ready to face the world again.

