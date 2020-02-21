The Best Things To Eat And Drink For Better-Tasting Bodily Fluids

What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend (February 21)

Image: Getty Images

Private parts are never going to taste like chocolate cake or a glazed doughnut - and that's OK. Men and women's natural smells and tastes are part of human sexuality, and as long as you're healthy, there's nothing wrong with how the universe made you.

But there are a few things you can eat and drink to smell and taste "better".

According to the Kinsey Institute, fruit (especially citrus, bananas, and papayas), spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, and peppermint, among others), parsley, wheatgrass, and celery up the flavour of semen. Cigarettes, caffeine, red meat, onions and garlic make it taste worse.

For the ladies, Jezebel recommends pineapple, celery, yoghurt, red grapes, cranberry juice, lots of water, mint, watermelon and strawberries. And the things to avoid? Beer, coffee, alcohol, asparagus, most dairy, onions, shallots, meat and fish.

Remember these next time you hit the supermarket.

Do Certain Foods Affect the Taste of Semen Or Other Bodily Fluids? [Kinsey Confidential]

4 Simple Ways I'm Eating Healthier

I wouldn't say I've gone completely mental about healthy eating, but I have started looking at very straightforward ways I can improve my diet. Nothing revolutionary that's difficult to adapt my routine to, or requires a lot of preparation. Lucky for me, during my search, I found some great tips that I -- and anyone -- can adopt.
Soak Chicken Wings In Baking Powder For Crispier Skin

Chicken wings are often a near-mandatory menu item for social gatherings, but they're finicky - never quite right from the oven, with disappointingly soggy skin. One methodical foodie has found the perfect home-cooked solution: an overnight baking powder bath.

