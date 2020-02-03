The Best Movie Trailers From Super Bowl 2020

The Super Bowl isn't just for sports fans - it's also the launching pad for scores of new movies and TV shows. Here are the best Super Bowl trailers for 2020 - from James Bond 007: No Time To Die to Disney's Mulan.
We'll be updating this post with more trailers as they drop, so be sure to check back after the final whistle.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink