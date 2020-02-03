The Best Movie Trailers From Super Bowl 2020

Image: Disney

The Super Bowl isn't just for sports fans - it's also the launching pad for scores of new movies and TV shows. Here are the best Super Bowl trailers for 2020 - from James Bond 007: No Time To Die to Disney's Mulan.

We'll be updating this post with more trailers as they drop, so be sure to check back after the final whistle.

Hunters

FAST AND FURIOUS 9

Top Gun: Maverick

Mulan

Black Widow

JAMES BOND 007: NO TIME TO DIE

The Invisible Man

Sonic The Hedgehog

A Quiet Place 2

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The SpongeBob Movie