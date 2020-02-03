Here Are All The 2020 Super Bowl Commercials [Updated]

Install These Underrated Android Apps

The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads

The Best Movie Trailers From Super Bowl 2020

Image: Disney

The Super Bowl isn't just for sports fans - it's also the launching pad for scores of new movies and TV shows. Here are the best Super Bowl trailers for 2020 - from James Bond 007: No Time To Die to Disney's Mulan.

We'll be updating this post with more trailers as they drop, so be sure to check back after the final whistle.

Hunters

FAST AND FURIOUS 9

Top Gun: Maverick

Mulan

Black Widow

JAMES BOND 007: NO TIME TO DIE

The Invisible Man

Sonic The Hedgehog

A Quiet Place 2

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The SpongeBob Movie

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs pets today-i-discovered

A Dog Year Is NOT Equivalent To 7 Human Years

Do you know your dog's age in 'dog years'? You know: supposedly a dog is seven dog years old on its first birthday and all that? Well, as it turns out, that figure isn't really accurate at all, and it's thrown even further out of whack when you realise that all dog breeds age at different rates. So if you want to figure out your pooch's actual age in dog years, here's how to do it.
49ers au chiefs feature gridiron nfl super-bowl

Super Bowl 2020: How To Watch Live, Online And Free

It's nearly February, which means it's Super Bowl season. This year will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida and despite being at least 14,000 kilometres away, Australians can watch it all live.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles