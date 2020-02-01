The Best iPhone Apps You Probably Don't Know About

Yesterday, we took a stroll through the Google Play Store to find the Android apps you should have but might have missed. Today, we're giving iOS the same treatment. Here are five iOS apps you probably don't have but should take a look at.

iTranslate Converse

I knew, on a trip, that my broken French was pretty terrible when the person I was speaking with asked me to stick to English.

iTranslate Converse (free with in-app purchases) turns your iPhone and Apple Watch into a two-way translation device.

Simply speak into your iOS device or Apple Watch and the app uses a cloud service to send back an audible and written translation.

Cinder - Clean your Contacts

The contact list on my iPhone is a mess. But Apple makes the process of deleting contacts a pain as they require that I open the item, choose edit and then scroll down to a delete command. Cionder presents your contacts as a series of cards that you can swipe on to get rid of.

Cinder (free) makes it a cinch to manage contacts.

WTForecast

The weather can be pretty boring to look at. WTForecast adds a little bit of humour and, if you choose, some profanity to describe the weather.

WTForecast (free) looks good and adds a little bit of fun to the whole "How's the weather" conversation. .

Otter Voice Notes

Ever been in a meeting and struggled to take notes? Otter Voice Notes records and transcribes conversations. It comes with 600 minutes of free recording every month.

Otter (free) is highly regarded and will definitely be added to my phone today.

Apollo

Reddit is both a cesspool and an incredibly useful resource. The trouble is, the iOS app is pretty crappy which makes trawling through all that a chore.

Apollo (free with in-app purchases) is a much nicer Reddit client that complies with iOS design standards and makes it easier to follow threads, write comments and contribute to the Reddit community.

