The Best 'Adult Only' Deals From Lovehoney And Catch

It’s that time of year again where you buy your most favourite person a small gift and a card to show your appreciation. But why limit it to the boring stuff?

Go above and beyond this February by gifting a sex toy or fancy piece of lingerie. Lovehoney and Catch currently has great discounts on all things sexy and intimate so we’ve gathered them to inspire you with what to surprise your lover with this Valentine’s.

Give the gift of a wild weekend this Valentine's. With 11 specially selected toys for sexy fun in endless erotic combinations, including an all-time favourite rabbit vibe and dinky butt plug for first-time anal fun, no two nights will ever be the same.

Indulge in a week of a sex haven with the Lovehoney collaboration with We-Vibe. The seventh heaven romance gift box is the perfect advent to bring excitement into the bedroom. Whether you’re opening the door for every date night you go on or taking it on a weeks holiday and plan on having a sex-fest to revive the spark you once lost, the romance gift box is the fool-less way of bringing spice back under the sheets.

Control or pass the power to your partner with the We-Vibe Unite 2 remote control rechargeable clitoral and g-spot vibrator. With the bulk of the head resting on to the clitoris and the thinner wedged shaft being inserted and placed against the g-spot on the inside of the vagina, you will be riding the waves of pleasure handsfree.

Interchangeable for if you want to use the knickers as well as the vibrator or just the hands-free vibrator. If you’re a feeling more adventurous and want to experiment in public the Desire Luxury rechargeable remote knicker vibrator is the ideal tool, quiet, discrete and powerful. Using it on date night, whilst you’re at a bar or out on a walk. If being out and about keeping discrete secrets as you or your partner have a toy buried in their knickers giving immense pleasure then look no further.

Pleasurable for both, the remote control rabbit cock ring is to be worn during penetration and positioned for the rabbits eats to vibrate against the clitoris. The vibrations enhance the erection during penetration making for a more pleasurable experience.

The Lovense Lush 2 app-controlled rechargeable love egg vibrator is a wireless wearable vibrator that stimulates the clitoris and g-spot with a rumbling vibration which is controlled by a mobile phone.Discreet, quiet and luxurious, made with body-safe silicone, the vibrator can also be charged with a USB for two hours and will power up to three hours continuous pleasure.

This machine will give you multi orgasms without busting a sweat. The classic wand is an old school vibrator known for being powerful and reliable - the best tool to get the job done. Allow your partner to give you a massage with the head of the wand, releasing the knots in your muscles as you lay down after a hard days work. Perfect for foreplay and creating that lustful aura in the air.

Perfect for date nights and special occasions, slip on some of Lovehoney’s best-selling lingerie and you’ll look straight out of a scene from fifty shades. From Bond girl-esque suspenders to crotchless panties for those who love to tease, discounted lingerie sets to suit any personality.

Save 20% on womanizer sex toys. Take authority with the remote control as your partner places the suction on their clitoris and you decide how close she comes to climaxing.

The wild weekend kit has all you need for an erotic, passionate evening with a tool to satisfy every desire. Whether you want to introduce a collection to your day-to-day sex lives or plan on going on a trip away and want to make it one you’ll never forget, you can save 30% off with the wild weekend kit.

Nancy Ganz’s Enchanted Corset in frost white is a delicate feminine yet powerful look. A perfect technique used to shape your curves.

If your personality matches darker, kinkier and a fifty shades of grey vibe then this will be up your street.

Lace trim overlapping cups provide a classy yet full look as they enhance the shape of your breasts.

The G-Strings give off a confident and seductive look pressed well with the bright eye catching colour.

Sexy, yet conservative. This two-piece set shows enough skin while remaining withdrawn, a tease to those lucky enough to view you.

Simple is often better, these paramount G-strings enhance the bum while still remaining comfortable to wear.

Red is a favourable colour. Shaped in a classy fashion in the symmetrical blaze bra and fine detail from the lace.

Inclusive of all shapes, the black baby doll and G-string leaves glimpses for the imagination the run crazy.

Flawlessly simplistic, the underwired bra provide structure and a style in the soothing niagara colour

Slightly darker and mysterious compared the previous but similar in simplism.

All-rounders, comfortable material, look ace and best of all affordable.

The exciting audacious plunge push-up bra accentuates a full chest with structure as the straps carry the eyes down the valley to the cleavage.

A body camouflaged in lace showcases a timeless look of a lustful lover, flattering in every aspect the stretch lace and sheer mesh paired with bold prints are great for special occasions.

In a punching colour, the plunge bra has a stunning neckline and lacewings. A mix between basic bras and sexy lingerie perfect for Valentine’s and this Elle Macpherson bra is born.

An ace look would see the Spanx red base bra peek out under a crop top in the warmer weather, otherwise, this is the perfect all-rounder, sexy and structured providing great shape to the chest region.

Playtex prides themselves on supporting figures of all types. The impeccable fit moulds a well rounded and supportive shape while failing to compromise on attractiveness and style.

Just Sexy’s babydoll two-piece in grey lavishes on an old school classic look of a sheer mesh swooping across the hips, allowing shy glimpses through to the beneath racy lingerie - if you choose to wear any.

Wearing lubricant not only helps enhance pleasure, bringing every nerve to the tip of your skin, but it also prevents damage to the delicate tissues on the penis or vagina.

The waterproof (ideal for bathtime) Satisfyer Pro 2 features eye-rolling vacuum technology that spreads pulsating suction directly on the 8,000 nerves in the clitoris. With a variety of 11 different vibrations and pulsation settings and two hours playtime per charge, you will have plenty of options to keep you occupied.

Turn your penis into a lightsaber with the glow in the dark condoms or add a ribbed texture during penetrational sex, the four seasons 144pk condoms will no doubt keep you in supply for a while. In a world where you can never be too safe during sex, this tub of condoms will ensure you don’t have to compromise on the pleasure often affiliated with them.

Curved to perfection, the Amy G-Spot vibrator is the perfect partner in crime in helping you achieve that orgasm you’ve only been dreaming of having. The structure lines well to the G-spot, pulsating or vibrating (whichever tickles your fancy); pair with oral sex or arousal of the clit to take your breath away, or keep things simple by using it to stimulate your g-spot.

Data from The Journal of Sexual Medicine in 2010 shows there has been a huge shift in anal-play; 40 percent of women aged 20 to 24, have tried anal sex, up from 16 percent in 1992. If this is ground you want to explore, with the Rianne-S Booty plug set, you can train yourself and discover what your body is capable of with the three different sizes starting from 7.2cm you can build up your tolerance over time to 8.2 and 9.5 centimetres. Topped off with the gem base to provide a good look as your partner watches from behind. Perfect for couple play, especially if you fantasize about being filled.

These silicone cock rings come in three different sizes: 1.25”, 1.75” and 2”. Soft to touch and providing minimal stretch to allow for a restraint tense feeling. While easy to apply, the snug fit cock rings can delay ejaculation, heighten sensitivity and make for an immense session of lovemaking.

Do you consider yourself adventurous in the bedroom? Whether you’re a dom or sub, we can all have an appreciation for the iconic black rubber whip. An exciting, yet nail-biting experience all in one, either be whipped or get whipped. The sound, the feel and the atmosphere are all in the hands of the beholder.

Bury your penis in a land of pleasure with the Satisfyer vibration masturbator. Customisable to find what suits you, decide on the pressure level, apply lube and choose one of the 14 vibration programs that will leave you fantasying the feelings days after use.

We’ve all had dreams of what would it be like to have a slightly bigger penis - well here is your/partners shot to do so. Place the shaft inside the pump and squeeze the pressure ball and watch your penis grow. Apply before penetration with a partner and prolong your ejaculation, only enjoying the sensitive feeling and swollen in size shaft.

With every bead comes great ecstatic pleasure. Featuring 10 beads attached along a pliable chord with a ring grip for easy control and handling, you can explore anal-play like never before. Soft on the surface and used with lube provides a comfortable and erotic experience that puts you on edge. Using it solo or with a partner, this is the perfect compliment to anyone’s toy collection.

Introduce the sex board game into your foreplay and see what moves you have to pull as you roll the dice and move your piece across the board. End the night having tried 6 fantasy sex positions after you win.