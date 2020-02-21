The Best Deals From Catch's 48-Hour Fire Sale

There's not a day in the year where someone somewhere hosts a sale and we're not about to tell you any differently. This time it's Catch and its throwing a 48-hour sale for you to peruse in your down time. The catch is it ends on Saturday 22 February at 9am.
Catch's 48-Hour Non-Stop Deal Drop will run between 9am Thursday, 20 February to 9am Saturday 22 February for a total of, you guessed it, 48 hours. The sale includes tech, homewares, fashion and everyday essentials so there's likely something for everyone available.
From stand mixers to sound bars to a new 4K TV, here are the 20 best deals available. (Note: All savings appear as listed on Catch's website.)
Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi + Cellular: $870 (save $379)
Blaupunkt 4K Ultra HD Android TV: $499 (save $300)
Casio G-Shock Men's 51mm GA110-1B Watch: $122 (save $101)
Classica Pro 15Pc Pro Knife Block: $79.99 (save $169)
Global 7-Piece Ikasu Knife Block Set: $312.95 (save $586)
Kärcher VC5 Premium Hand Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $94 (save $205)
Lenoxx 22.2V Rechargeable Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $89 (save $110)
MyGenie ZX1000 Robotic Vacuum: $179 (save $1020)
NutriBullet 1000W 8-Piece Blender Set: $98 (save $71)
OZtrail Swag Pioneer Discovery Double 2-Person Super Long: $399 (save $410)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Crew Tee: $28 (save $21)
Tomy KiiPix Smartphone Instant Film Printer: $27 (save $32)
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses: $128 (save $77)
Samsung 9.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab S3 WiFi + 4G: $468 (save $631)
Scanpan Impact 7 piece Cookset: $299 (save $500)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones MDRZX110NC: $48 (save $82)
Uniden Guardian App Camera with Spotlight: $119
(save $129)
VS Sassoon Smooth & Wave Styler: $79.20 (save $119.80)
Yamaha 5.1-Channel Tower Speaker Pack + Subwoofer (save $1798)
Yamaha YAS109G Soundbar: $237 (save $162)
